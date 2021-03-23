El Paso County Public Health, the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs and the state are teaming to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for restaurant workers Tuesday, March 23 as Phase 1B.4 of the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan rolls out. The clinic will take place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at The Antlers hotel, 4 South Cascade Ave.
Appointments are still available. Sign up here.
- An appointment is required. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated
- Parking will be validated for those who park in the hotel spaces of the underground garage
- ID will not be required
“One of our main goals is to make the vaccine as easy to access as possible by reducing barriers,” Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health director, said in a news release. “To accomplish this, we are bringing vaccines directly into El Paso County communities, and hosting clinics at locations that make it easy and convenient for people to get vaccinated.”
“Downtown Partnership is proud to team up with El Paso County Public Health to offer this vaccine clinic right in the heart of the city, where we have the largest concentration of independent restaurants in all of Southern Colorado. Our restaurant workers have been through such a challenging year, and we are all eager for them to be able to safely continue the work they love: serving great food and drinks with great hospitality,” Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of Downtown Partnership, said in the release.