State officials released COVID-19 guidelines for P-12 schools on July 20 for the 2021-22 school year.
The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment based its recommendations on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker said the plan outlines ways to reduce transmission of COVID-19 while facilitating in-person learning.
Following the guidance isn’t required but reflects evidence-based best practices recommended for local leaders and are described here: tinyurl.com/School-roadmap.
The state’s measures focus on vaccination, ventilation, maximization of outdoor activities, mask wearing, testing, spacing, cohorting, symptom screening, cleaning and disinfecting, and handwashing.
Data shows a clear link between vaccination and decreasing cases, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said in a release. Those who aren’t vaccinated remain vulnerable, especially to the deadly Delta variant that appears to be more likely to make young people ill than previous variants.
Vigilance is needed as many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, she said.
The state’s hospital admissions and positivity rate continued to climb in the week of July 19. In El Paso County, as of July 21, only 52.6 percent of those eligible have had at least one vaccination shot, and incidence of the virus is ticking up.