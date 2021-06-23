As of June 20, El Paso County ranked second in the state for number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID-19. And the state ranked second in the nation for the variant, behind Missouri.
First identified in India in December 2020 where cases recently have exploded, the variant is present in 17 Colorado counties.
The Centers for Disease Control defines a variant of concern as one showing evidence of increased transmissibility, more severe disease including more hospitalizations or deaths, reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.
State officials say vaccines provide significant protection against illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
El Paso County is also among the highest for other variants. See details at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
About half of Coloradans are fully vaccinated, compared to 42 percent of the El Paso County population as of June 17. Find a vaccine clinic: elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine.