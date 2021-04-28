As beer breweries proliferate, some brewers are switching to a new handmade beverage concoction — hard cider.
Kevin Williams got a taste of beverage crafting on a large scale while working for The Walter Brewing Company in Pueblo. When he decided to strike out on his own, he returned to his native Penrose and opened Apple Valley Cider Co.
Andy Brown, who worked for 15 years at several large Colorado breweries, decided he wanted a new challenge and started C Squared Ciders in Denver. When he faced a large rent increase, he bought a former apple orchard in Penrose and moved C Squared Ciders into an old apple and cherry packing barn on the property.
When he decided to leave the crowded beer brewery market, Williams tapped into the history of Penrose.
Until about 25 years ago, the land between Penrose and Cañon City was ripe with apple and pear orchards that produced thousands of pounds of fruit. Williams grew up among them and remembers when most homes in Penrose had apple trees in their yards. “All of us worked in the orchards when I was a kid,” he said.
By 2000, production had declined, and a drought that lingered until 2004 took out most of the remaining orchards. “A lot of what was orchards 25 years ago is now subdivided and lots with houses on them,” he said.
When Williams decided to leave Walter Brewing and return to his roots, he realized that there was more opportunity in cider making than in beer brewing.
“Cider was just opening up,” he said. “There was a handful of cideries in Colorado, and there were none anywhere near Penrose. I enjoy making cider just as much as beer, and it seemed like a better fit to make cider in Penrose.”
He opened Apple Valley Cider Co. in January 2018, marketing his cider to liquor stores, restaurants and bars. All production is done on-site.
Most of the raw material for cider — apples, apple juice and other fruits that are used in some varieties — come from outside the region, Williams said. But he has also partnered with the owners of Jenkins Farms — a Penrose farm, you-pick apple orchard and winery — to produce a batch of Penrose cider.
The process of making cider is closer to winemaking than beer brewing, he said.
“Technically cider is a type of wine,” he said. “The biggest difference is that we lightly carbonate it.”
Williams starts with pure apple juice and yeast, which is fermented for two to three weeks. “When it’s finished, we sweeten it with unfermented apple juice, put it in a pressure tank and add carbon dioxide so it’s bubbly,” he said.
Williams produces four ciders year-round, including semisweet apple, cherry, peach and black currant, which contain about 6 percent alcohol. His black current cider, a best-seller, earned best-in-class honors in the fruit cider category at the 2019 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He recently made a test batch of strawberry rhubarb cider and may create a bigger batch in late spring or summer.
He also produces a honey-sweetened cider, an apple-flavored mead and a fortified apple port wine created in partnership with Spirits of the Rockies distillery in Pueblo.
Apple Valley ciders are distributed in Colorado Springs, Monument, Pueblo, Falcon, Woodland Park, Colorado City, Salida and Buena Vista. Their tasting room is open from noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (applevalleycider.com), and patrons can order food from Penrose Pizzeria & Pub next door.
Brown is cultivating a connection with Penrose’s agricultural legacy at the 5-acre farm he purchased in 2019.
Brown and Chad Hatlestad founded C Squared in 2015 in Denver, renovating an old warehouse on the outskirts of the city to house the cidery and tasting room. The name came from their two first initials (Brown’s first name is Charles, though he goes by Andy) and also stood for taking cider to the next level exponentially.
C Squared’s products developed a local following, and Brown and Hatlestad started marketing their ciders in other states and their products won numerous awards and medals. After five years, C Squared’s lease was up for renewal and their rent was going to escalate to cover a big increase in property taxes.
Brown started looking for a new location, and when he saw the listing for the Penrose apple farm, “it was like it had little lights around it,” he said. He bought the property with his family and opened the cidery’s tasting room in early 2020. Hatlestad remains a part owner of C Squared but lives in Denver and does some sales for the cidery as a side job.
Brown makes six ciders year-round. Two of the most popular are a ginger-infused cider and a semisweet pure apple cider called Alma.
Much of the fruit he uses comes from the Northwest and Colorado’s Western Slope, but Brown has started seeking out local apple growers as well. There aren’t enough apples grown on the Front Range to support the business, however, so Brown is replanting the trees on his orchard. He picked up about 500 apple trees in Cedaredge earlier this month. “It will be three to four years before they come to fruition,” he said. “It’s a long-term commitment, but I’m here to stay.”
C Squared’s tasting room, where Brown offers local wines from Jack Rabbit Hill Farm in Hotchkiss as well as his own and other draft ciders, is open from noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays (csquaredciders.com). Brown plans to expand to Fridays this summer and Thursdays in the fall.