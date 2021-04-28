The Colorado Springs Health Foundation’s board of directors has approved $3.9 million in grants to 50 organizations serving El Paso and/or Teller counties.
These grants, some of which are multiyear in nature, address one or more of the foundation’s funding focus areas: access to care for those in greatest need; health care workforce shortage; suicide prevention; healthy environments; and trauma and resilience.
These funding focus areas were developed and refined, according to a Health Foundation news release, based on its mission, local needs, stakeholder input and insights, and the evidence behind what influences community health.
Major awards included:
• $150,000 to Care and Share Food Bank to strengthen food access in both counties;
• $325,000 to the Trust for Public Land to provide parks, trails and schoolyard outdoor access in southeast Colorado Springs;
• $122,141 to the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District for Paramedic Advanced Care Team expansion;
• $500,000 to Safe Passage for a co-located facility capital campaign;
• $300,000 to Peak Vista Community Health Centers for advancing health equity through customized care management for vulnerable populations; and
• $276,050 over three years to Manitou Springs School District 14 to build a trauma-informed school community.
Colorado Springs Health Foundation was established in 2012 through the city of Colorado Springs’ lease of Memorial Health System to UCHealth. The foundation’s mission is to provide grants that target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living.
Grantmaking started in 2016, and more than $24 million in grants have been awarded since inception.