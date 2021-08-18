For nearly four summers now, Ed Snyder and Joe Coleman have organized weekly neighborhood kickball games on North Tejon Street. At around 6 p.m. on Monday afternoons, neighborhood kids from toddlers to teenagers, parents in tow, spill out of their well-manicured, Victorian homes and kick a ball. On Aug. 9, Snyder and Coleman were cited by the Colorado Springs Police Department for obstructing passage or assembly.
At the end of the first inning, eight CSPD officers, including senior officer Cdr. Tish Olszewski, ordered the crowd of approximately 25 children and parents onto the sidewalk. “We have tried to reasonably come to a conclusion on how to settle this,” said Olszewski. “We’ve given verbal warning after verbal warning. We’ve said, ‘Hey, go the permit route.’ Go through the city and get a permit so you can block the street and play kickball. You guys didn’t do that.”
According to Snyder, the involvement of CSPD started about three weeks ago, after a neighbor complained about the game. After their first visit from CSPD, Snyder and Coleman looked into the process of obtaining a block party permit for their informal weekly game. “We did do that,” Snyder responded to Olszewski. “I did that, personally. Your previous two officers that came out here said they would talk to the permit folks, and they would explain the situation. They sent me an email, and told me the person to call and the number to call. There were three questions we were asking about the block party permit. One, does everybody have to agree, on the block, to this? Two, do we have to renew this weekly for a kickball game? The person got back to me and basically said there’s a 14-day waiting period for this and we’d have to go and get signatures from everybody, every single time we had to do it, so it’s not practical for a kickball game that lasts an hour and a half. Plus you’d have to rent $300 worth of barricades each time, you can’t put up your own barricades. It wasn’t a practical solution.”
Olszewski cited public safety concerns regarding a large group of people in the middle of the roadway. “You are one block from the hospital,” she said. “I would hate it if someone came screaming through here, trying to get to the hospital, and you can’t get a kid out of the street in time.”
CSPD Sgt. James Waters urged parents to take the game to the park. “We have two city parks that your tax dollars have paid for that are perfect for this type of thing,” he said. “Please go to the park.”
Olszewski warned that the consequences for failure to comply with the law could be severe. “We’ve got an organized game here that parents are organizing for the kids to be here,” she said. “Parents are involved in encouraging them to do this. The next step after tickets, it goes to child abuse. We get the District Attorney involved because you’re putting them out there where a car could come by and plow into them. Then it goes to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a felony. I don’t think anyone wants to get charged with a felony. We have really tried to work with all of you. We don’t want it to come to this.”
The parents didn’t appreciate the threats of child abuse charges. “When I call the cops because there’s some guy acting crazy and you guys don’t show up, but you show up every Monday night for this?” asked neighbor Branden Marshall. “That makes no sense.”
Olszewski agreed. “It makes no sense that I have to use my resources for this,” she said. “So stop. Just stop.”
The use of CSPD resources was also questioned by the parents. At least three CSPD vehicles and eight officers for a Monday night kickball game in the Old North End seemed excessive to some. “They have new recruits with them, they’re training,” explained Olszewski. “That’s why it looks excessive, because there’s two of them. I said, ‘We want them to come so they can see how we work with the community.’ We want to work with the community and come to some kind of resolution. I wanted them to see the interaction with the community and working with the neighborhood instead of coming in and going, ‘Alright, everybody’s under arrest, line up over there. We’re issuing everybody tickets.’ That’s not the way to resolve it. For me, I looked at it as a great training opportunity for these new police officers. One of the things they have to learn is community engagement.”
Not everyone was convinced. “I think of the word ‘discernment,’ around how you spend your time and resources building community,” said Coleman. “I wouldn’t say this experience, for most of the people here, is building community. There are some years we have the [Colorado College] girls soccer team come down and they play, and it’s great. These kids get to see girls kick a ball a block long. It’s an inspiration for [Marshall’s] daughter. You talk about building community, but it seems hollow.”
The use of local parks seems an obvious solution, but for the neighbors, there’s something special about these weekly pick-up games in front of their homes. It’s a nod to the halcyon days of Norman Rockwell, when people didn’t lock their doors and summer was an endless sequence of idyllic childhood adventures.
“I remember the first time McKenzie looked out the window and said, ‘Daddy, what are they doing?’” recalls Marshall. “With the little ones, the big kids know to give them a chance to get to first base, maybe second base. It’s the greatest thing, and for people to complain and bitch is just ridiculous.”
For the neighborhood, the game isn’t just about kids and kickball. The residents noted that it’s a chance for parents to build community connections. “It’s a beautiful event on the safest street in Colorado Springs,” said Lindzey Martucci, whose preschool-aged daughter takes part in the weekly game.
Olszewski said it all came down to safety. “This is a no-win situation,” she admitted. “We love it that parents are here, playing with the kids, but not in the roadway.”
Waters suggested parents take their concerns to the municipal law-making body. “Here’s a thought,” he said. “If you don’t like the city ordinance, we are a society that lives by going and making and changing laws. You guys can go to City Council, as a group of parents, and say, ‘We have a problem with this ordinance. What do we need to do to change it? Modify it? Make it a little different?’”