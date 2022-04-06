Colorado Springs Police Department graduated 67 recruits March 31 after 29 weeks of training.
It’s the biggest recruit class in the department’s history, and will help CSPD meet its staffing goals, which have suffered in recent years as officers retire or resign amid increased criticism due to several high-profile officer-involved incidents over the past few years.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and City Council upped funding for the department in 2018 to add 120 officers over four years.
At present, CSPD employs 737 officers but has an authorized strength of 803, spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik tells the Indy.
The department plans to run two academies this year and move to “continuous hiring,” meaning people can apply year-round and join the next available academy group if qualified and selected.
Sokolik says continuous hiring will help push recruits through the process quicker.
The recent class of recruits includes 15 who speak other languages besides English. They represent 23 states as well as the United Kingdom, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Germany, Iraq, Guam, Ukraine and the Philippines. As well, 33 graduates have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces. Two hold master’s degrees, 31 hold bachelor’s degrees, eight hold associate degrees, and the rest have attended college. Thirteen have prior law enforcement experience.
The newly graduated officers will spend 15 weeks in training on the beat with other officers before they’ll answer calls on their own.