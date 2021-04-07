The intersection of Chelton Road and Delta Drive was closed to traffic the morning of April 5 as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Colorado Springs Police Department officer-involved shooting.
According to the CSPD Twitter account, CSPD officers pursued a silver Toyota 4-Runner that was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on West Colorado Avenue at approximately 12:20 a.m. According to CSPD, “during the pursuit, suspects shot at officers multiple times.”
Officers performed a “tactical vehicle intervention” on the Toyota at the Chelton Road and Delta Drive intersection, and “at least two CSPD Officers each fired at least one shot each at the suspects.” CSPD reports that four suspects have been taken into custody, and two suspects were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.