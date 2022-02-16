Jon Christiansen says he has reason to feel paranoid. In 2020 and 2021, while law enforcement and other officials painted a picture of rising crime rates and an ongoing struggle to recruit enough police officers, Christiansen and other activists in left-leaning organizations were the subject of what they say was a politically motivated and wasteful undercover investigation.
“I’m blown away by the amount of resources the city had to have spent to spy on peaceful political groups,” says Jon, who co-founded the Chinook Center with wife Sam Christiansen and Shaun Walls. “This certainly doesn’t seem like a wise use of taxpayer money — to have an undercover cop spending hours to discover that the Tenant Union helps tenants, that the [Democratic Socialists of America] and Our Revolution try to pass laws and elect candidates that reflect their values, or that the Chinook Center is a space for groups to organize. All of those groups are completely above ground and explicit about their goals.” The investigation started after the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, when a CSPD undercover officer spent a year posing as a political activist to infiltrate a variety of progressive organizations including the Chinook Center, the Colorado Springs chapter of the DSA, the Colorado Springs Tenants Union, and the Colorado Springs Mutual Aid and Solidarity Union. Officer April Rogers, using the alias “Chelsie Kurti,” gained access to internal chat groups, membership rosters and email accounts associated with the groups.
To maintain her cover, Rogers made fake social media accounts and even registered to vote as Chelsie Kurti. The operation ended after the arrests of Jon Christiansen, Walls, Charles Johnson and two other activists, at the publicly advertised Housing March during the Colorado Springs sesquicentennial celebration, for mostly misdemeanor offenses unrelated to the undercover operation. Sam Christiansen called the investigation “ridiculous,” adding, “We’re just regular activists in the community and now everyone is looking back, not knowing where the lines of genuine concern for other people was, or was this all just a fishing expedition trying to find something out.” While activists say the investigation was politically motivated, CSPD asserts it was only investigating “criminal activity.”
Asked about the justification for the undercover investigation into leftist groups, Lt. James Sokolik, CSPD’s public information officer, said in an email, “CSPD does not target groups or organizations based upon political affiliation or ideology. We are committed to safeguarding our citizens’ constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and the right to assemble. CSPD does however investigate criminal activity or allegations of criminal activity even if that person is a member of a political organization. We have not targeted the Chinook Center, the DSA, or the Colorado Springs Tenants Union, but if someone who identifies as a member of those organizations is committing crimes, that suspect is going to be investigated just like any other suspect, with whatever resources are needed.”
Sokolik declined to provide details about the efficacy of the investigation, or if any of the arrests of activists from June 2020 through July 2021 were directly tied to Rogers’ work. “I am not going to be able to discuss undercover operations,” he said.
Although the Indy asked CSPD to clarify what “criminal activity” the undercover officer was investigating, Sokolik did not answer that question.
The Chinook Center serves as a community organizing hub in the heart of Southeast Colorado Springs’ K-Land neighborhood. The center has hosted a weekly grocery program for residents of one of Colorado Springs’ food deserts, and provided a space for activists to organize and meet. The Chinook Center has also hosted town hall events for District 4 City Councilor Yolanda Avila, and the Southeast Express’s “Coffee Connect” events. (The Southeast Express is a sister publication of the Indy.) While not an activist organization per se, the Chinook Center provides space for tenant organizations, like the Colorado Springs DSA and the Tenants Union, to hold meetings and events. Since the Chinook Center has moved into its location at the Printers Place Center, other nonprofits, like Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, Agape Food Pantry and OneBodyEnt/K-Land Community Cares, have also moved in, building a community hub from underutilized commercial real estate.
As socialists, the Christiansens and Walls say they seek to build a grassroots coalition of activists to effect change for marginalized people in Colorado Springs. But their political leanings, they argue, have made them a target. The Chinook Center and its associates have been on CSPD’s radar for some time. In February 2020 Jon, Johnson and six others were arrested while protesting a rally for then-President Donald Trump at The Broadmoor World Arena. They were all charged with misdemeanor failing to desist or disperse.
Months later, Rogers would be photographed at a July 2020 court support rally for Jon at the Colorado Springs Municipal Courthouse, one of her early attempts at making inroads into the Colorado Springs protest community, which had been galvanized by the Black Lives Matter protests that June.
“She was at protests,” says Sam. “She operated largely through social media. Anyone that was at a protest, she friended, it seems like. Her friends list, which has since been deleted, the Facebook account, was basically, if you went to a protest in the city, this undercover cop would friend you and now you were being monitored.”
According to Jon, Rogers joined the Colorado Springs DSA that June, a month that saw massive clashes with CSPD resulting in 70 arrests of BLM protesters between May 30 and June 3, and saw a blockade of Interstate 25. The I-25 protest also resulted in an investigation of CSPD Officer Keith Wrede, who commented “Kill ‘em all,” on a social media stream of the protest. The city recently settled a $175,000 excessive force lawsuit against Wrede for his actions during the protests.
“Chelsie Kurti” registered to vote using a 1625 N. Murray Blvd. address. “The mailing address is an undeliverable address, but she’s registered to vote,” says Sam. “The reason that is significant to me is that it shows she was well aware that the groups she was engaging with might be encouraging people to vote and participate in the democratic process and might check to see if she was registered to vote. To me it points very clearly to the fact that the targets of this investigation were political in terms of who’s voting and registering people to vote, so this isn’t just, ‘Oh, criminal behavior we’re investigating.’ There wasn’t criminal behavior that was taking place — as evidenced by the record — but it was like, you’re investigating people’s political activity.”
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office declined to comment on the legality of the voter registration. Under Title 1 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, which governs elections, it is a class 1 misdemeanor to “swear or affirm falsely as to your qualifications to register to vote.”
In an email, Sokolik said, “Officers do not make fake voter registrations.”
Voter records show “Chelsie Dawn Kurti (born 1993)” registered to vote in El Paso County on July 15, 2020, using the North Murray Boulevard address above, and no political party affiliation. The voter status is “inactive” due to “undeliverable ballot.”
On July 17, 2020, members of Abolish ICE Denver, and a handful of Colorado Springs protesters, including Johnson, took part in a protest at the Teller County Jail that ended after an altercation with open-carrying, Confederate flag-flying Teller County locals, who were alerted to the planned protest by a Facebook post from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
The Chinook Center officially opened its doors in August 2020, after operating for months as a loose collective of activists in Southeast Colorado Springs. Rogers was one of the first people to visit the new space. “The day after the [Aug. 3, 2020 protest in the Pulpit Rock Neighborhood], she contacted me and asked if she could bring down a cabinet to donate,” recalls Jon. “Within that week she brought down the cabinet and she showed up at our soft opening.”
That protest was held on the anniversary of De’Von Bailey’s death, in the neighborhood where CSPD Sgt. Alan Van’t Land, an officer who shot Bailey after he fled from police while armed, lives. [>]The city of Colorado Springs recently settled with Bailey’s family for $2.97 million. In a Feb. 8 news release CSPD stated, “This settlement is not, in any way, an admission or indication of wrongdoing by these officers. Rather, it was a decision made to mitigate financial risk to the City and taxpayers.” (See p. 11)
The Aug. 3, 2020, protest would result in arrests unrelated to the undercover investigation. Johnson was arrested for felony attempted robbery (for attempting to take a cell phone from another person), felony inciting a riot and additional misdemeanor offenses. Lloyd Porche and Sherrie Smith, members of the Colorado Springs Mutual Aid and Solidarity Union, were arrested for felony menacing, felony engaging in a riot and other charges.
Rogers was eager to help out at Chinook Center. “She invited me over to her apartment once,” recalls Jon. “She had said she wanted to volunteer to do administrative work for the Chinook Center. I said, ‘That’s great, we need someone to do that sort of thing.’ Then we were messaging back and forth to set up a day she could come, but she said she was in Denver on the weekends, and one time she said, ‘Do you want to meet at the Chinook Center or my apartment?’ I wanted to meet at the Chinook Center, and then I think we closed in the next couple of days because of COVID, so I guess since we closed she got roped in by the Tenants Union to start doing administrative-type stuff for them.”
For the next 11 months, Rogers had an inside line to the organizations and associates who collectively took part in some of the most significant social protests in Colorado Springs history. While individual members of organizations may have participated in protest activity, most of the organizations, like the DSA, say they are not focused exclusively on protests and do not condone any kind of criminal activity.
“DSA is a member-run organization,” explains Priscilla Yeverino, an external communications program associate for the DSA. “DSA chapters across the country get plugged into local rallies, mutual aid [and] electing officials. DSA always sets expectations that our chapters have safety in place when planning any events. Safety is the biggest priority for us, for our members as well as others… ensuring chapter members are marshals and are scoping out the situation for any danger, obviously not engaging in any violence, making sure there is safety in place. That’s an important pillar to DSA.”
The DSA, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, has approximately 96,000 members nationally, and approximately 200 in the Colorado Springs chapter. The organization also boasts 168 elected officials — 91 in municipal seats, 40 in state seats, 11 in municipal education, 11 in county seats, six in education or county seats, five in judicial seats and four in federal seats, according to Yeverino.
“Officially in Congress we have [Rep.] Cori Bush [D-Missouri] and [Rep.] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [D-New York],” says Yeverino.
According to a member of the Colorado Springs DSA, who asked not to be named due to fear of law enforcement retaliation, Rogers became a dues-paying member, taking part in virtual meetings, volunteering for phone banking and asking a lot of questions about demonstrations.
Yeverino says the infiltration by CSPD is a natural consequence of the DSA’s work in political organizing. “While yes, it is worrisome,” she says, “we know that it is just an effect of our work and the fact that these local police departments see a threat to the order they created that keeps profits first.”
While the DSA has a focus on electoral politics, the Colorado Springs Tenants Union works to organize renters. “Our mission is to organize tenants, building by building, all across this city into a federation of tenant unions who can collectively bargain for better conditions,” said Jessie, an organizer with the Tenants Union (who asked the Indy not to use her last name), in an email. “We think that the landlord-tenant relationship is fundamentally violent and exploitative and ultimately we would like to see it abolished. While we were active, we would canvas tenants at properties where we heard tenants were dealing with horrible conditions, and then try to help the ones we spoke to get resources to fight evictions or compel maintenance to be done and start talking to each other.”
Rogers took an active role in the Tenants Union.
“I only saw [Rogers] twice in person in my time with the [Tenants Union],” Jessie says. “The first time was at the opening party of the Chinook Center, and the second time was at [the Housing March]. The rest of the time she only interacted with us through our online Discord server where we coordinated actions. She often talked about how she was available and eager to lead actions during the week. Thankfully we did not have any other members available during the week and nothing [came] of that. She also offered to manage the phone we used to talk with tenants, and we accepted that offer and let her take the phone on occasion. According to other organizations at the Chinook Center, she came in every week or so to take the phone for a bit (I am uncertain how long she had it each time).”
Rogers would contact Jon at the Chinook Center to access the phone. “She would text me regularly, ‘Hey can I get into the Chinook Center I need to pick up the Tenants Union phone,’” he says. “It would be off hours, and she would come and get the Tenants Union phone pretty regularly.”
As a result, Rogers had deep access to the group’s information. “She was able to see all of our text conversations we had with tenants and every voicemail they left,” says Jessie. “More alarmingly, she had access to our public email account through the phone and everything tied to it including our [Google] drive. So she could see every email conversation we had, our list of members and their contact information, our list of tenants we had talked to and their contact information, and anything we had planned.”
For Jon, the Tenants Union seems an odd target. “I don’t know why, as an undercover cop, she would need access to that information,” he says.
On Sept. 13, 2020, the Tenants Union took part in a canvassing effort at Lincoln Springs Apartments in the Southeast. Jon and Walls set up a table on the property to distribute Chinook Center groceries to residents, while Tenants Union members put up flyers on the property and tried to speak to tenants. The property manager asked the Tenants Union, and Jon and Walls, to leave. When they didn’t, CSPD was called and the group dispersed.
The Tenants Union was behind the July 2021 Housing March, which was planned as a peaceful event during the city’s sesquicentennial anniversary celebration. “Mayor [John] Suthers was really worried that we were going to disrupt the festivities, which, if they had an undercover cop around, they should have known that was never any plan that we ever had,” says Sam. “We had a completely parallel event planned.”
CSPD had 20 officers — not counting Rogers — pulled from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, the Homeless Outreach Team and the Downtown Area Response Team, assigned to the Housing March, according to a presentation prepared for the Colorado Springs City Attorney and obtained by Walls as part of the discovery process. Ultimately, the arrests were due to Jon and Walls’ decision to lead the march off the sidewalk and onto Nevada Avenue. Jon, Walls and Johnson were each charged with misdemeanor obstructing a passageway and resisting/interference. Walls was additionally charged with misdemeanor conspiracy. Johnson was also charged with misdemeanor “unlawful to throw stones,” and was later charged with felony attempted second degree assault on a peace officer, related to the stone-throwing charge.
“Afterwards [Rogers] Facebook messaged me, asking if [Johnson] was OK, and said the cops had tried to grab her, but that he had gotten arrested instead,” says Sam. “That was one of many red flags, because that was not what happened. I don’t know if she was fishing for information about how we were describing what had happened. I don’t know what her motivation was in that text exchange, if she was genuinely concerned or if she was just fishing for information. That’s how the entire dynamic was, in retrospect. That’s why I think it’s ridiculous. We’re just regular activists in the community and now everyone is looking back, not knowing where the lines of genuine concern for other people was, or was this all just a fishing expedition trying to find something out.”
Outside of Rogers’ activity, CSPD accessed activists’ data from Facebook following the July 2021 arrests. On Aug. 5, 2021, CSPD obtained a report from Facebook with information about the Chinook Center’s Facebook page. The report identified Jon as the creator of the page and included his registered email addresses, credit card information and IP addresses. The report also collected the names and comments of individuals who had interacted with the Chinook Center’s Facebook content, as well as any photos or videos posted to the page.
The Colorado Springs activist community wouldn’t learn of Rogers’ infiltration until months later, when Jon and Walls received discovery documents as part of their trial for the Housing March arrests. One of the officers who responded to the Housing March mentioned seeing Rogers in the crowd while his body worn camera was recording.
“I was like, who is April Rogers?” Says Jon. “If they’re a well known activist I probably would have known [who she was]. Sam [Christiansen] and I started digging around and in a long, tedious, roundabout way discovered that April Rogers was a police officer.”
The infiltration of leftist political groups by law enforcement is not without local, or historical precedent. “The first thing that’s important to consider is the historical context of what we know about what some of these surveillances have looked like in the past,” says Taylor Pendergrass, the director of advocacy and strategic alliances for the ACLU of Colorado. “Going all the way back to COINTELPRO, but also with CSPD in the Spy Files era. There is a long history of law enforcement spying on and surveilling and trying to actively disrupt completely peaceful, legitimate, legal First Amendment activities. There’s a reason to view this kind of surveillance with a healthy degree of skepticism.”
COINTELPRO was the FBI program to target the Black Panthers and other leftist organizations with informants and coordinated misinformation campaigns during the ’60s and ’70s. In addition to collecting information, Rogers also allegedly took part in leftist scene drama. In December 2020 a schism developed between the Chinook Center and the Colorado Springs Mutual Aid and Solidarity Union, a group that holds a weekly food and supply distribution at Dorchester Park for people experiencing homelessness. As a result of a Facebook comment regarding a member of the Colorado Springs leftist community who was accused of sexual misconduct, Smith attacked Walls, and by association Sam and Jon, as “rape apologists” and “abusers.” The ensuing online dispute polarized members of the Colorado Springs activist community.
“When there was the Chinook Center/Mutual Aid Union split, [Rogers] was the one who was feeding us information about stuff that was happening in the Mutual Aid Union: ‘It’s so fucked up what they’re doing,’” says Jon. “So was there any actual concern there or just an attempt to split groups? I heard that she was on the security team for the Colorado Springs Mutual Aid and Solidarity Union back when it was the Colorado Springs General Assembly or whatever. She actually wrote a public statement about why she didn’t agree with the process of splitting and all this. She was very actively involved in the conflict.”
During the early 2000s, it was revealed that the Denver Police Department had been keeping tabs on peaceful activists and organizations as part of the “Spy Files.” DPD made those files public in 2003, and according to the ACLU, “The Colorado Springs Police Department supplied the information of 80 participants of a peaceful demonstration, along with the license plate numbers of 30 of them, to the Denver Intelligence Bureau.”
In 2017, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office embedded two undercover officers, “Mark” and “Amy,” within the Colorado Springs Socialists, an organization that would later merge with the Colorado Springs DSA. That operation also culminated with misdemeanor arrests due to a protest that attempted to march on Nevada Avenue.
“Law enforcement should not be integrating itself into those types of groups, in my opinion, unless there is at least reasonable suspicion, if not probable cause, of some kind of actual criminal or violent activity,” says Pendergrass.
As far as the legality of an undercover officer accessing materials like the Tenants Union phone and email, Pendergrass notes that it is an unsettled question. “Generally it is just a matter of internal police department policy, in terms of what the standards are and when officers can be in otherwise publicly accessible spaces, if that’s a parade or march on the street, or a meeting that might be open to members of a group or any person from the public can be a member of that group,” he says. “If they’re searching private devices or otherwise entering into places where the Supreme Court has recognized that there’s a reasonable expectation of privacy then yes, there generally has to be a warrant and that has to meet the standard of probable cause, or in some cases reasonable suspicion.”
Activists say the investigation has had a profound impact on their organizing efforts. “I mean, Jesus, the paranoia,” says Jon. “Every group that I know that she was in has had way more paranoia in the group.”
Walls, who is also a member of community group Men of Influence, is more aware of the risks of engaging in political dissent. “It makes it feel like it’s dangerous,” he said. “Then you have to posture yourself in a different way than how you want to be doing. It makes you feel like you need to be ready for some shit that might come or might happen, that might not ever come. You don’t know. It slows you down.”
Sam says that is the point. “I think it has a chilling effect,” she says. “Already, for any number of reasons, including the fact that the police responded violently to the summer protests in the streets, to have on top of that, this idea that police are putting undercover cops in activist nonprofit groups makes people feel like they’re afraid to participate in political activism because they’re going to get a target on their back by CSPD. I would actually argue that’s the most important aspect of this. It creates a fear among people to participate in political activism, which is constitutionally protected. They can’t stop you above board because it’s your constitutional right, so they create scenarios in which people are terrified out of being politically inconvenient.”
“I don’t think we have a clear picture today of how much that activity is still happening or not,” says Pendergrass. “I don’t think what we saw [with the Spy Files] was politically motivated silencing like what we saw in the [’60s and ’70s] where J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI was actually working to try to undercut and neutralize politically disfavored groups. What I think I saw more of was just the massive beast that has become federal investigative resources and treating everyone with suspicion.”