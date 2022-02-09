The city of Colorado Springs will pay $175,000 to settle an excessive force lawsuit. Celia Palmer, a protester who participated in a peaceful march as part of the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Colorado Springs, claimed that Keith Wrede, the Colorado Springs Police Department officer who wrote “KILL THEM ALL” on social media during a June 30 protest that blocked Interstate 25, “purposefully ambushed” her, slammed her to the ground and arrested her after she had left the protest on June 2, 2020. The incident came after Palmer and a friend witnessed excessive use of force against another BLM protester, according to the suit.
As part of the settlement, CSPD will include specific language in CSPD policies regarding arrests of protesters. “Dispersal warnings are mandatory, prior to utilizing less-lethal tools or force to disperse a crowd,” and “Prior to using force, an officer shall identify himself or herself as a peace officer. The officer shall give a clear verbal warning of their intent to use force. If the warning is related to deadly force, the officer will specifically warn of the impending use of firearms or other deadly physical force, if possible. ... When a warning cannot be given in a situation where force is used, the officer will document the reasons why in the case report.”
