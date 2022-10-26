Ninety-nine percent of Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers participating in a Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (CSPPA) survey say the department’s top priority should be to increase the number of sworn officers.
CSPD is short of its authorized strength of 803, with 734 sworn officers, 41 of whom are training at the academy and don’t respond to calls.
Many survey respondents also gave command staff poor marks for listening to their concerns and for applying the rules equitably across all ranks.
The morale survey, conducted by CSPPA, a nonprofit membership-based support group for officers, was conducted from Aug. 17 to 31, drawing anonymous responses from 331 sworn CSPD officers.
Sherryl Post-Dillon, executive director of CSPPA, says the survey is the first of its kind conducted by the organization.
Asked about its purpose, she says, “It’s always best to quantify and be data-driven, rather than be driven by anecdote. It is used to quantify anecdotal information. This study is a moment in time.”
Results were delivered to CSPPA members, Post-Dillon says, and the board shared the survey with police commanders.
Before we get to some of the survey results, here’s what Lt. Pamela Castro, CSPD spokesperson, said in an email response to our questions about the survey:
“The Chief and Deputy Chiefs have a long standing relationship with the CSPPA board and meet routinely. While we believe that a large portion of the response is a reflection of how society currently treats officers, we hope to continue to work together to find ways to improve in the areas we can control. As you are probably aware, we are asking for additional officers and civilian positions in 2023, we have moved to continuous hiring for officers, and we have dozens of already established groups and committees comprised of officers through deputy Chiefs that are trying to tackle some of the major issues law enforcement and our department specifically are facing. The Chief meets with the Officer Advisory Committee every month and has been working with them to involve them at a higher level in varying operational decisions. This was started before we knew the results of the survey.”
Most survey respondents (32 percent) have been employed by CSPD for 5 years or less, and 25 percent have six to 10 years on the force. Only 7 percent of those who responded have more than 25 years with the department.
Most who participated (57.5 percent)serve in the patrol division, and another 32 percent work in specialized units.
Besides increasing the number of sworn officers, 94 percent said it was “very important/somewhat important” to increase pay and benefits.
The third-highest priority is to broaden and enhance training opportunities, 85 percent of those responding said.
When it comes to accountability, most responding CSPPA members (58.2 percent) said the top managers don’t hold themselves accountable to the same standards that are expected from those under their command.
And 81.8 percent said commanders are not in touch with the day-to-day aspects of the job for those under their command.
Less than half (46.3 percent) said that command staff model appropriate standards of conduct.
As for morale, nearly 55 percent characterized their morale as either somewhat low or very low, and described nearly 66 percent of their peers’ morale in that way.
To underscore those feelings, 34 percent said the department is “not at all effective” in “listening to employee ideas and suggestions.” Also, 62.2 percent of respondents said CSPD is only slightly effective or not at all effective in “treating employees fairly and consistently.”
CSPD also fails to communicate a clear direction, 63.6 percent said.
However, slightly more than half (52.6 percent) said the department advocates for budget, staffing and equipment needs.
Only 5.2 percent said the department “fosters a strong morale,” while 37.5 percent strongly disagreed with that statement.
Results are posted at facebook.com/coloradospringsgov/photos.