Colorado Springs School District 11 announced last week that a drop in student enrollment will likely lead to the elimination of over 50 teaching positions. District funding is allotted on a per-pupil basis, and over the last four years, D11 has lost over 4,519 students — meaning the drop in enrollment will directly affect the amount of funding the district is eligible to receive.
Maintaining the current student-teacher ratio in the district’s schools would mean cutting 53 teaching staff positions. The first step will be finding out which teachers, of their own volition, will not be returning — then simply not refilling those vacant positions. D11 is hopeful this will account for all the necessary cuts, without having to eliminate any further positions.
If that is not the case, the district will be forced to start the cuts with the newest hires, and those teachers with contracts that allow them not to be renewed.