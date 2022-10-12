The photocopied booklet “based on the works of” Church of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard included in Community Prep School’s (CPS) 2022-2023 staff materials seemed innocuous enough to Abbey Banta, CPS’ dean of students.
Principal Raj Solanki had included Barriers to Study, a booklet that promotes education methods developed by Hubbard, and assured staff at the D11 public charter high school that they are “totally secular,” Banta tells the Indy.
The booklet discusses Hubbard’s professed “three definite barriers which can block a person’s ability to study and thus his ability to be educated,” with a series of cartoons depicting a person struggling to learn. The first “barrier” roughly translates to: Students will struggle to learn concepts without having the physical thing they are learning about in front of them.
“It’s just a fact,” the booklet says. “You’re trying to teach this fellow all about tractors and you’re not giving him any tractors. Well, he’s going to wind up with a face that feels squashed, with headaches and with his stomach feeling funny. … You could therefore expect the greatest incidence of suicide or illness in that field of education most devoted to studying absent masses.”
The barriers are taught as part of “Study Technology,” a Scientology education method, though there are no explicit references to the Church of Scientology in the CPS materials. (They were shared with the Indy by an anonymous source connected with CPS).
“There’s nothing obviously religious about it,” says Banta, who’s been a CPS staff member for 10 years.
The materials also were not “ever in any way pushed” onto teachers to use, but rather offered as a tool to help them work with disengaged students, she says. CPS is an alternative high school chartered by Colorado Springs School District 11 that serves mostly high-risk students who may have dropped out of traditional schools or have life circumstances that make it difficult to go to class.
“It would be concerning to me if [Solanki’s] motive was to make an environment that’s not supposed to be religious, religious,” Banta says. “Do I know that that’s his motivation? No — [Study Tech] is not something that’s really talked about.”
Solanki, for his part, denies that the materials are religious at all. He pointed out that they were published by a Study Tech group called Applied Scholastics, which he maintains “itself is not a religious organization,” though its materials and teachings are grounded in Hubbard’s work. Solanki tells the Indy, “I study Scientology, but I’m a Christian too.”
He then said there are plenty of other examples of teaching methods linked to religion in public education, which he believes shouldn’t be prohibited.
“We cannot publicly fund it, if it’s meant to teach religion,” says Solanki. “But if their methodology was developed — I mean — that’s where I think this modern idea of separation from church and state is just completely nonsense. We don’t understand it. The point of it was that we can’t publicly fund a religion over others.”
Study Tech books, however, have previously been rejected in California public schools on the basis that “public funds may not be used for religious instruction,” according to a series of papers written by a Carnegie Mellon University researcher and critic of Scientology. They say that Applied Scholastics is one of many Scientology-based organizations “seemingly designed to obscure the central role of the Church of Scientology in the promotion and implementation of Study Technology."
Regardless, the Study Tech materials have now gotten the attention of both the CPS Governing Board and D11 officials, who say they were not aware of their distribution until contacted by the Indy.
CPS is also in the midst of a significant staff reduction. Between seven and 14 people — as many as half of the school’s employees — will be laid off by Oct. 14 due to low enrollment and, in turn, reduced state funding, the Indy reported on Sept. 28.
Board President Joe Southcott says that he will determine Solanki’s intent in distributing the Study Tech materials. As dean of the Math and English Division at Pikes Peak State College, Southcott says he understands that administrators will often share materials they simply find interesting.
“Right now, from an outside source, I’m getting the impression that people think [Solanki is] pushing this,” Southcott says. “And if you’re pushing it, we need to have a conversation. But if it’s just something you’re sharing, that’s a whole different ball of wax, in my book.
“I’m not going to defend it,” he adds.
Evidently, Solanki’s connections to Study Tech go deeper than the materials alone. He attended an Applied Scholastics training as a CPS teacher in 2013, which was approved and funded by the school, he says. A profile of Solanki on an Applied Scholastics website says, “his future plans for the school are clear: get Study Technology implemented at all levels among the students and all staff.”
Dr. Scott Mendelsberg, D11’s new area superintendent for alternative and charter schools, says the Study Tech materials “will come up … for sure” in CPS’ Annual Performance Review, part of D11’s charter contract renewal process, which occurs in the spring. The materials were “already being discussed” by Oct. 4, when Mendelsberg spoke with the Indy.
The D11 Board of Education most recently extended CPS’ charter contract term in May, allowing the school to operate under its current contract until June 2024, according to the contract and its modifications, which were obtained by the Indy through a Colorado Open Records Act request.
“We have state standards that we all abide by,” says Mendelsberg, when asked about the Study Tech materials. “It definitely caught me by surprise.”