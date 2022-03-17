Colorado Springs School District 11 has hired national search firm McPherson & Jacobsen LLC to recruit a new superintendent, following its decision last month to separate with Dr. Michael Thomas.
The board is bypassing the request for proposal (RFP) process to save time, Board President Dr. Parth Melpakam said at the March 16 special meeting called to approve moving forward with the contract.
The RFP process takes about four weeks and would have allowed other search firms to compete for the contract, worth about $30,000.
Melpakam said, “There was a sense of urgency from the board that we need to start the process right now.”
When D11's board parted ways with Thomas, it left the district without a permanent leader in the middle of the school year and sparked community fears that Thomas will be replaced with a superintendent who supports anti-equity policies pushed by the board’s majority conservative members.
Dr. Nicholas Gledich came out of retirement last week to take over the interim superintendent role until the end of the school year.
The board aims to fill the superintendent role no later than July 1.
Kris Odom, D11's executive director of procurement and contracting, said she reviewed various search firms considered in the district’s past RFP competitions. She said McPherson & Jacobson has both a “national reach” — an advantage to search for superintendent candidates in multiple states — and hyperlocal ties to Colorado Springs.
The board will work specifically with Dr. Walt Cooper, a consultant for the firm, who was superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 for 15 years until he retired in 2021. Cooper won the Colorado Superintendent of the Year award in 2018, according to his biography on the search firm’s website.
The search process can be condensed to about eight weeks, including two days of meetings with district stakeholders, but the board can control whether to extend or shorten that timeframe, Odom said, explaining McPherson & Jacobson’s typical search process.
The anticipated contract price includes the cost of consulting and a $2,000 fee to advertise the D11 superintendent job opening nationally, Odom said. The contract price does not include paying for candidates’ and their spouses’ travel to the Springs if they are selected as finalists, she said.
The board plans to have its first meeting with Cooper on March 18.