Colorado Springs School District 11 will upgrade and overhaul several school buildings under a $1 billion plan that will span years, according to a Feb. 18 Gazette article citing D11 Superintendent Michael Thomas.
The sweeping plan, a year in the making, will pump money into about 30 schools, will rebuild or renovate 15 campuses and repurpose five others.
For example, the newspaper reported that Buena Vista, Taylor, Edison, Henry and Queen Palmer elementaries will be repurposed. The Galileo School of Science and Math will house an elementary school for students of Queen Palmer and Taylor. Some schools will see installation of new ventilation systems and other systems upgrades.
The district was to hold public virtual meetings to explain the plan on Feb. 22 and 23, after the Indy’s press deadline.