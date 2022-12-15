Mitchell High School students and community received a promise on Dec. 14 that could potentially provide kids and residents a much-needed boost.
During a Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, Michael Gaal, D11 superintendent, officially introduced “Mitchell Promise,” a multi-faceted initiative to assist the school and 80909 residents.
One focus of the promise provides students an avenue to free college, starting with the class of 2023.
Mitchell graduates who attend Pikes Peak State College will have 100 percent of tuition and fees covered.
Current tuition at PPSC is $3,790 while fees and books hover near $1,800 total, according to the PPSC website.
“…I am fortunate to inherit the opportunity and just be a student of the past and understand what some of the challenges have been [at Mitchell],” Gaal said. “But Mitchell High School, has, been and will forever be a prominent part of District 11. …I am very excited tonight with the support of many partners who are here to introduce the Mitchell Promise.”
Lance Bolton, Pikes Peak State College president, spoke about the partnership between PPSC and Mitchell during the meeting.
Bolton praised administration at Mitchell and said, “I think you’ve got the right leaders there,” before mentioning the importance of the student aspect of the Mitchell Promise.
“The magic in a Promise scholarship … is we promise, we gotcha” Bolton said. “[That is] really different from talking to a young person and saying, ‘There’s financial aid, there are scholarships and different ways to get to college. Just come and fill out these forms.’”
Gaal and administration who oversee Mitchell hope to continue to set the school on the right track.
In 2016, Colorado Department of Education listed Mitchell as a “priority improvement” school, which is the second-to-last rank on CDE’s scale.
Should a school fail to improve its performance grade for five consecutive years, the state could intervene to reorganize, convert it to a charter or close the institution. Mitchell has until 2024 to show improvements at the school.
Gaal thanked staff who have worked through arduous conditions for years despite the circumstances.
“Teaching is hard, teaching and working at schools that are on the priority list is harder,” Gaal said. “Teaching and working in a school that is on the state turnaround list for several years that is the most understaffed building by ratio is nearly impossible. We have tried to hire specifically, we have tried to ask for volunteers we have been as creative as possible to play to the strength of why most people come to work. … I want to thank every person who is currently and/or has ever taught at any of our schools who has been in that situation.
“This is thankless work, but for those who do it, we understand the power of change in a child’s life. I want to thank and acknowledge all those members of the Mitchell staff who have done the hard work to get us to where we are today.”
The other aspects of the Mitchell Promise include the Mitchell stipend. Gaal said this will pay Mitchell teachers additional money remaining from “open vacancies and other savings from COVID.”
The community promise will include partnerships with Pikes Peak United Way, Peak Vista and Friends of the Children. This will include food distributions, health care (behavioral, primary, pediatric, dentistry), child mentorship and more.