In a now-familiar pattern, Colorado Springs District 11’s latest school board meeting ended in conflict, with disagreement over a diversity resolution as well as renewed calls for board member reprimands.
All of D11’s board members — some of whom ran for election on anti-equity platforms — voted for a resolution supporting diversity in education during the March 9 meeting. Diversity and equity issues, along with racist and offensive comments by board members, have divided the district since new members were elected in November.
The resolution was presented in recognition of Diversity in Education Month, which is in April. It stated that the board values diversity of social and cultural backgrounds, experiences, beliefs and perspectives, and encourages the district to “continue to reach out and make a conscious effort to build healthy and diverse teaching and learning environments where all people feel welcomed and are treated with dignity and respect.”
D11 last year became the first district in the Pikes Peak region to introduce a diversity and equity policy, but the district’s volunteer Diversity and Equity Leadership Team was dissolved in December after newly elected conservative board members made it clear they opposed it.
During public comment, some D11 community members claimed the resolution on diversity was a “distraction” from improving academic performance. Other community members urged more accountability for board members Al Loma and Jason Jorgenson, who have faced backlash for undermining the district’s diversity and equity work.
After a tumultuous week following Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas’ exit from the district, and several months of conservative campaigning against D11’s focus on equity in schools, the diversity resolution seemed to be an attempt by the board to bring together the community’s feuding sides.
During remarks on the resolution, Board Vice President Jason Jorgenson said, “I think we’ve lacked some of that healthy discussion, being separated through the pandemic.” He said embracing diversity should mean forgiving “the wrongdoings” of others. Jorgenson was forced to apologize last month for posting an offensive transphobic meme on his Facebook page. There have been repeated calls for his reprimand or resignation. There have also been repeated calls for the resignation or reprimand of Loma, who referred to Black men in the D11 community as “barking chihuahuas” and “thuggish.” Loma also came under fire for posting misinformation on his Facebook page and for advertising his church during board meeting comments.
At the board’s Feb. 23 regular meeting, Board Director Julie Ott requested the board put reprimand procedures for Jorgenson and Loma, on the non-action item agenda for the March 9 meeting, for actions that “contribute to a hostile and threatening learning and working environment.” However, the majority of board members present Feb. 23 voted to move the discussion to a closed executive session. Ott reiterated the request to add reprimand procedures to the agenda during the March 9 meeting.
At the Feb. 23 meeting, Ott said of the white women Loma claimed felt threatened by Black men looking at them: “you played right into the stereotype of a white damsel in distress, a white woman who is afraid.” Ott encouraged the women to “learn from your privilege and the impact of white women’s tears.”
A few white women at the March 9 meeting claimed Ott’s comments were “racist” and called for her reprimand. Ott proposed that the board discuss reprimands over the comments, including her own, at the next regular meeting; Director Darleen Daniels agreed.
“We would like to get back to what is best for children and what is best for staff,” Ott said. “But if we don’t hold members accountable for actions that are distressing to our staff and students, then I think we do have some issues. I believe we can have high standards for everyone and multi-task.”
The board decided not to move forward with making the reprimand process a non-action item and will instead discuss it during a board retreat scheduled for March 12. The board’s majority conservative members — Loma, Jorgenson, Sandra Bankes and Lauren Nelson — said they wanted to move on from the issue completely.
“The behavior has been recognized, the behavior has been commented on,” Bankes said. “Everyone who was interested in having a voice has had a voice — either in public, on email, to guide direction given to board members.”
Many members of the community, however, see the issue being swept under the rug.
During public comment, D11 parent and United Church of Christ clergywoman Heather Haginduff said, “Last month, Mr. Loma and Mr. Jorgensen were asked to resign from the D11 School Board because of inappropriate and abusive comments. While I believe that you were as contrite as you could be, I also believe that neither of you has the temperament or maturity for serving the public. Today I am asking again that you resign from your roles on the D11 School Board. I don’t trust you. And I need to trust you so that I can do my job as a parent.
“Here’s why I don’t trust you,” she continued. “First, you forced our superintendent to resign because you disagree with his approach to education. Next, you are coming after our teacher’s union, which acts as a separation of power. But what really showed us who you are was your inability to understand the gravity of your role. This work is about our children’s learning, not about fragile adult egos spewing hate. …”