Colorado Springs School District 11 students can now apply to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for free, thanks to a new partnership between D11 and the Common Black College Application (CBCA), announced today.
Students can use the CBCA, which typically costs $20, to apply to as many as 67 of the 107 HBCUs recognized by the U.S. Department of Education nationwide.
The full list of institutions that accept the CBCA can also be found on the CBCA website.
The partnership allows any D11 student interested in attending an HBCU to use the CBCA at no cost, although traditionally more Black students apply, said Dr. Scott Mendelsberg, the district’s area superintendent for alternative and charter schools. Mendelsberg was part of a similar partnership with CBCA when he worked in Denver Public Schools.
D11 paid a “nominal fee” up front to make the CBCA available to any student who wants to use it, he said.
The application program was founded in 1998 by Robert Mason, who wanted to simplify the college application process for students applying to HBCUs, the D11 release said. More than 250,000 students nationwide have used the CBCA, and 97 percent of them were accepted to one of its HBCU members, the release said.
Mendelsberg said the partnership will help D11 students cover the cost of college applications, open them to more school options and potentially, more scholarship dollars. Most HBCUs are located in the eastern U.S. and the South, and are looking to recruit more students from the West, he said — which means scholarship opportunities for kids in Colorado.
“There’s really no HBCUs west of the Mississippi,” he said. “There’s a lot of scholarship dollars that they will apply to these applications when they meet these students. … This happened in Denver and I would expect nothing less in the Springs — [students were offered] as much as presidential scholarships, full ride scholarships, to go to HBCUs.”
D11 students should meet with their school counselors to learn how to apply through the CBCA, Mendelsberg said.
“There’s a great big world out there, and we want to send the message that, if you want to go to Pikes Peak [State College], that’s wonderful,” he said. “But if you want to get outside, you’re not bound by anything, and that’s the most powerful part of all this.”