Colorado Springs School District 11 is facing “panicked times” and fears of teacher resignations after its board of education announced March 2 that it would part ways with Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas, effective immediately.
During the March 2 meeting, Board President Parth Melpakam said Thomas had “expressed a desire to pursue a mutual, amicable separation” — but community members had been sounding the alarm over his possible ouster for weeks. They expected the move as the board’s new conservative members, who ran on anti-equity platforms, opposed the direction Thomas was pursuing with D11.
Thomas was hired by D11’s previous board to build an effective equity program and to spearhead a turnaround in the district, which has been losing enrollment for more than a decade. With D11’s high student poverty rate and a majority of enrolled students from historically marginalized communities, Thomas focused on equity as a key strategy to address achievement gaps.
At the board’s March 2 meeting, director Julie Ott pointed out that when the previous board hired Thomas in 2018, “we, as a board, sought someone who found it important to work on equity issues, to close gaps that existed. We didn’t just ask — we demanded an equity policy, and I would like to be very clear about that with our public. We demanded it. ... And so for you [Dr. Thomas] to be skewered by our public for some nonsense about CRT [critical race theory] is incredibly frustrating, and I apologize.”
CRT is not taught in D11, but the district’s equity policy had drawn a lot of opposition from local members of FAIR (Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism), a nationwide organization The Guardian describes as having “sprung up to spread the fear of critical race theory far and wide.”
D11’s equity policy, adopted in May 2020, said the district would support equitable — and not necessarily equal — allocation of funding, diverse hiring practices, “culturally responsive” curriculum and training for staff about historic achievement inequities between white and nonwhite students.
But D11’s efforts to help underserved students perform better academically became a political issue when Lauren Nelson, Sandra Bankes and Al Loma were elected to the board in November, says Joe Schott, president of the Colorado Springs Education Association. And Thomas saw it become a battle and divergence in opinion he could not overcome, he told the Indy after the March 2 meeting.
There was “such a stark shift” in the composition of the board after the November election, Thomas said, and he was acutely aware of the gap between thenew conservative members and the existing members. He also questioned whether there could be a “healthy” relationship with the board.
“I don’t believe in public meltdowns and fighting,” Thomas said. “There’s different ways, as professionals, especially with thousands of kids watching, how do we model leading through differences?
“What we saw — some of the comments coming from the board on social media, looking at the response from our community and the significant tension and divide that was being created — that was hard to see and hard to watch,” he added.
Ott and fellow director Darleen Daniels expressed dismay over the conflict that led to Thomas’ exit. “I am very sad about this. But I’m also angry because of all the misinformation,” Ott said. “I know this board is hard to work with already, and I know that we will be facing some panicked times, because we don’t have a significant plan in place quite yet. ... [W]e’ve got to pull it together, and we’ve got to stop being dragged through the mud of our own making.”
Aside from the equity attacks, Thomas was repeatedly blamed for D11 students’ disappointing scores on Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests — a problem the district had struggled with for years before Thomas arrived. Critics who called for his resignation also did not take into account the impact of the COVID pandemic on academic performance. Some also cited inaccurate test data.
“Dr. Thomas was hired in 2018. We got the mill levy override money that fall,” Ott said, referring to the 2017 approved ballot measure that significantly increased property tax revenue to fund D11. “You had less than nine months to change the data before 2020 rolled around — and we had the pandemic, and then we have no data.”
The El Paso and Teller counties chapter of FAIR said in a statement that it opposed the equity policy and efforts led by Thomas to focus on students’ academic challenges in the context of their race and background.
The chapter “does not question the sincerity or good intentions of Dr. Thomas or of any of the involved parties who helped develop the former administration’s equity proposal,” said the statement, sent by Joseph Boyle, who leads the local FAIR chapter. The statement further claimed, without evidence, that the equity program “comes from a paradigm that treats race as the most important determinant of an individual’s life outcome, that any disparity among group outcomes is de facto proof of racism, and that the remedy for past discrimination is present discrimination.”
But discussions and policies about diversity and inclusion were underway in D11 long before Thomas was hired, Thomas told the Indy in a Feb. 25 interview. Equity is “baked right into the core” of D11’s strategic plan, which was developed with input from more than 2,000 community members in 2019, he said.
“This district, being the center, urban core district, has always been one of the most diverse districts in the region. They’ve had to be responsive to the unique learning needs that come by various student demographics,” he said.
“Given a series of events that have occurred in our country that have brought some real, challenging conversations to the forefront — that has allowed individuals to co-opt terms, to co-opt practices, to politicize them to mean something that they don’t,” he said. “Equity is giving every student and staff what they uniquely need to be successful.”
Neighbors for Education, a D11 parents group that advocates for equity and access in public education, has “long feared that the newly elected D11 Board of Education would force Dr. Thomas out of his position,” it said in a March 2 statement.
“This change in leadership negatively affects our community and will impact our students most,” the statement said. “We are concerned that our School Board, who claims to make effective use of our budget, will be paying a new Superintendent while at the same time paying out Dr. Thomas’s contract.”
Thomas will be paid his base salary for another 14 months, which comes to about $295,815 in total, based on his contract, which was renewed on July 1, 2021. (The payout will not include $7,000 of the stated 2021 contract salary, which Thomas received in 2021 for moving costs, Melpakam said.)
Thomas will also be paid “the amount required for premiums” for state employee insurance coverage, to maintain his health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance during the 14-month period, the separation agreement states.
The board appointed Dan Hoff, who has been with D11 for 22 years, most recently D11’s executive director of school leadership, to serve as acting superintendent until an interim is selected.
“A formal search for a new superintendent will begin shortly, the process for which will be determined by the Board in the coming days,” a letter to D11 families said. “Communications regarding search-related developments will be forthcoming.”
Schott, of CSEA, which represents more than 1,500 educators in D11, said the superintendent turnover will render the district “rudderless.” He has heard that some D11 educators plan to resign in response to Thomas’ exit, although he hasn’t “seen anybody’s letter,” he said.
“Teachers in general are looking at it as, ‘Oh, so midstream we’re going to throw down a year’s salary for somebody who’s not going to be here, so that the board can pursue its political aspirations,’” Schott said. “The effect on learning and so on in the district is chaos. … We had somebody who was pursuing the vision of the board that hired him, but now we’re going to change all that because we had this election.”
Jaclyn Roberson, a science teacher who has taught at Palmer High School for five years, said she wishes the board had tried to compromise and allow time for Thomas to pursue the goals he was hired for.
Thomas was “doing a fine job turning around failing schools, making sure that we recognize the whole child, and in really connecting with teachers and students,” she said. Roberson also has two children in D11, in the second and fifth grades.
“I am extremely disappointed that there wasn’t even a moment of time to work together towards any sort of common goal,” she said. “Dr. Thomas came to the district with very short amount of time to make any change, and most of that time was in a pandemic. Our changes in test scores correlate with the other growth scores and learning losses that we’ve seen nationwide and statewide. So I feel that this was a knee-jerk reaction.”
Roberson, who started her public school teaching career in Harrison School District 2 from 2006 to 2008, said she’s heard “all over town” that Mike Miles, who is CEO of a Colorado Springs charter school and was a controversial superintendent in D2 for about six years, may be considered as Thomas’ replacement.
Miles left D2 in 2012. He became superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) in Texas, where he “faced criticism for student performance, leadership gaffes and for reassigning established principals and teachers,” Dallas Business Journal reported, while the Dallas Morning News noted he was dogged by “disruption, scandals and clashes” as well as “questionable hires.” He survived a motion by the DISD board to remove him in 2015, but resigned “in a hastily called news conference” about two months later, DBJ reported.
Melpakam said on March 3 that there is “no validity” to rumors that Miles or any names currently circulating as candidates for superintendent are being considered by the board. The only person he did say would “certainly be considered” for interim is Hoff, who will be acting superintendent for an indefinite period of time — it may be as short as 10 days — as the board starts the search process, Melpakam said.
“The board hasn’t discussed any of those names,” he said. “But people are throwing names around.”
Director Ott, however, believes there is a “high chance” Miles’ name will come up in discussions about the appointment of an interim superintendent. Jason Jorgenson, the conservative vice president of the board, was a teacher in D2 under Miles. Unlike many teachers, Jorgenson liked Miles’ staple “Pay-for-Performance” plan that established frequent testing of students at every grade level to evaluate teacher performance, Ott said.
“It would not be a surprise to anyone if Jason did bring the name Mike Miles forward,” Ott said.
Jorgenson did not respond to the Indy’s requests for comment.
Roberson, who worked under Miles in D2, said she left teaching altogether for a year as a result of the “continual demoralizing” that occurred under Miles’ leadership.
Miles’ own report on the Pay-for-Performance Plan, published in 2012 (the year he left D2) by the Fordham Institute, a conservative education think tank, claimed Pay-for-Performance evaluates teacher effectiveness “by their students’ achievement scores and as judged by their principal or assistant principal.”
According to the report, the plan establishes pay scales and raises that teachers can receive if their students meet performance standards. The report said the plan’s “non-negotiable principles” are that student test results account for 50 percent of teachers’ evaluations, and “performance — defined as high quality instruction — will count for the other 50 percent.”
Miles did not respond to the Indy’s request for comment.
Hannah Martin, who taught first and second grades at D2’s Otero Elementary School from 2007 to 2012 under Miles’ tenure, left the district because of his performance plan’s impact on the teaching environment and on her students.
“Our kindergarteners were taking 45-minute reading tests every quarter, 20-minute writing tests, 40-minute science, 40-minute math — just a lot,” Martin said. “Everything was placed on proficiency, on data, and that kind of changed the whole ballgame for what education is.
“I tried to remove the stress from [my students] and tell them if they got the answer wrong, it’s my fault, because I didn’t do enough to teach them the answer. I tried to make it fun, but the kids would cry. They really hated it.”
The heavy incentive structure for more pay in exchange for student test performance pitted teachers against one another, Martin said. Teachers stopped collaborating on teaching strategies and the model led to an overworked, toxic and competitive workforce, she said.
Non-tenured faculty were formally observed and scored by administrators at least 16 times during a school year for their lessons, the Fordham Institute report said. This caused teachers to be anxious and “look over their back,” said Martin, who is now an elementary school substitute teacher in D11 and has two children in the district.
She worries that Miles could meet the conservative-majority D11 board’s expectations and desires for academic “rigor” and a narrow focus on standardized test performance.
“Our board has already talked a lot about proficiency,” Martin said. “They have misused the terms ‘achievement’ and ‘growth.’ [Miles] cares about math and ELA. He thinks that if you have those things, that’ll be enough motivation for everything else in life. If you’re a proficient reader, and you know your math specs, then everything else in your life is going to be great. But we know that that’s not the reality.”
Roberson said she would “likely leave after a short time” if Miles takes over at D11, and would even consider pulling her children out of the district’s schools.
“The reality is that I can’t show up and feel like I’m being treated horribly every day,” she said.
Thomas said he’s felt an outpouring of support from the community since the separation was announced. As he drove to his office on March 4 to return items to the district, he was greeted by picketers holding “We love Dr. Thomas” signs and has received countless emails and social media messages from people who backed his leadership.
“It just speaks volumes to the care of this community,” Thomas said. “That means a lot to me. I won’t be here physically as the superintendent, but my heart will always be with this community. We did some great things in a very short period of time.”