Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education candidates Mary Louise Fiddler and Dr. Rae Ann Weber repeatedly violated visitor restrictions placed on them due to their conduct at board of education meetings and protests on D12 property, where they were arrested and charged with trespassing by the Colorado Springs Police Department, according to documents obtained by the Indy.
A letter sent to Fiddler, dated Aug. 30, and signed by David Peak, D12 superintendent and Susan Payne, D12 director of security, reads, “On Aug. 30, 2021, at Pinon Valley Elementary School you announced to [D12] school and security officials that ‘paid protesters were to be attending the Board Meeting tonight’ and they would be ‘the same ones, Antifa and BLM that were burning down the United States and killing cops and security guards be prepared, call your back-ups’ and that you ‘would not tolerate that.’ You pledged that you would be conducting your own ‘Recon’ and issued a warning for [D12] security to ‘be prepared and call your backups.’”
According to the letter, D12 considered Fiddler’s statements to be “a direct threat of violence to CMSD12 staff and students.” As a result, Fiddlers visitor access to D12 property was restricted. Fiddler was restricted from being in the premises or entering the D12 Central Administration building or entering D12 facilities “at any time to pick up or visit your child(ren) for any reason,” among other conditions.
Another letter from D12, dated Sept. 14, reads, “On Friday Sept. 10, 2021, at approximately 9:55 a.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School and during the instructional day, you came on CMHS campus and joined other adults at the school’s flagpole in the front of the building. A few minutes later, a group of approximately 15 high [school] students who had skipped classes and left the building without permission from school officials gathered near the school’s flagpole. You came prepared to join the students with various forms of messaging and signs to protest the mask mandate. School administration directed school security to notify you to separate from the students and move off campus to a nearby public sidewalk.”
Fiddler refused. CSPD officers arrived and asked Fiddler to move to the sidewalk as well. According to the D12 letter, “When the police engaged with you, they too asked you to move to a nearby public sidewalk and you refused. Specific directions were given to you by [CSPD] in regard to trespassing and resisting arrest. You were then arrested on charges of trespassing by [CSPD].”
A letter addressed to Weber, dated Sept. 14, reads, “The purpose of this communication is to formally notify you of continued restrictions put in place due to your conduct from Aug. 30, 2021, at approximately 6:10 p.m., at the [D12] Board of Education meeting at 1775 LaClede Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 resulting in an arrest and charge of trespassing on private property by [CSPD] and a verbal notice was given to you by CSPD of trespassing on [D12] property unless given specific permission by the superintendent of [D12] which you acknowledged.”
The letter goes on to note, “Despite being charged, notified of trespassing on [D12] property and accordingly restricted, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at approximately 9:55 a.m. and during the instructional day, you came on CMHS campus and joined other adults at the school’s flagpole in the front of the building. You came prepared to a protest about the mask mandate. After a while, [CSPD] were called. Upon the arrival of CSPD and you seeing them, you left CMHS property. This behavior knowingly being on CMHS property is in violation of the previously issued CSPD directive to not be on [D12] property.”
The restrictions issued by D12 would seem to make it difficult for potential board members to fulfill their duties, if elected. “The documents reference our board policy, Visitors to Schools, and that applies to anyone who is visiting schools, including board members and all board members on school grounds within their guidance,” says Peak. “That doesn’t that mean there can’t be an accommodation with agreement to allow proper participation in otherwise public meetings or school events that they may wish or need to attend. There’s the ability to attend said meetings with proper agreement and understanding of what the roles and responsibilities are. They’re on a case-by-case basis and they’re only applicable until further notice.”
Weber was the only D12 Board of Education candidate to complete the survey sent to candidates by conservative activist group FEC United, which organized the Oct. 10, 2020 “Patriot Muster” event where Lee Keltner was killed by Matthew Dolloff, an unlicensed security guard working for Denver's 9News, and which was accused to attempting to sway the El Paso County GOP’s Central Committee elections in February. Weber was also named by FEC United founder, election conspiracy theorist and podcast host Joe Oltmann during a Sept. 9 deposition for the defamation lawsuit brought by former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer. When asked who makes up FEC United’s board of directors, Oltmann responded, “Kevin Jenkins ... [Rae Ann] Weber, Henry Allen, and John Tiegen. ”
Jenkins is the producer of the anti-vaxx documentary Medical Racism: The New Apartheid. Allen is the current president of the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference who was removed from leadership of the Colorado Springs NAACP in 2015. Tiegen is a Marine veteran and Benghazi survivor who was at a sniper position during a speech given by UCCS professor Stephany Rose Spaulding in June 2020. Tiegen is also the head of FEC United’s armed wing, United American Defense Force.
FEC United has organized protests against masks, vaccines and critical race theory at school board meetings across the Front Range. Oltmann has stated on his podcast, Conservative Daily, that teachers are “recruiting kids to be gay” and that LGBTQ teachers should be “dragged behind a car until their limbs fall off.”
In other states, parent protests at school board meetings led to disruptions, arrests, and threats against board members. The outrage and fervor over social issues has led to a surge in conservative candidates in school board races across the country.
“My hope is that individuals who are pursuing to run for any school board, that they would approach that effort with an understanding that it is comprehensive work to support governance for a school district,” says Peak. “Single-issue items, in my experience are that when people come on to a board, they realize there’s so much more than just one single issue. It’s a comprehensive role and responsibility to be a board member. There are many things to address around student learning, instruction, working with teachers and safe schools."