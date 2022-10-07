Academy School District 20 Superintendent Tom Gregory announced his retirement Oct. 6 at a turbulent D20 Board of Education meeting dominated by outrage over recent comments from Board President Tom LaValley.
LaValley's comments for a Church For All Nations video have drawn backlash from parents, students and staff because they appear to encourage book bans and confrontations between parents and staff. More on that later.
Gregory's announcement had been rumored throughout the day, and some of the nearly 40 people who protested LaValley and called for his resignation outside the D20 Education and Administration Center told the Indy they suspected politics were at play.
Gregory attempted to squash those suspicions during the meeting.
A D20 teacher, coach and administrator since 1991, Gregory will leave the district at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, and acknowledged that the timing of the decision — not two months into the school year — is “weird.” He wanted to give the board time to search for his replacement, he said.
He said that his departure is a “personal and family decision and was not influenced in any way by, I’ll call it, ‘any outside forces,’” noting that top administrators in other Colorado Springs-area school districts have recently been pushed to leave due to conservative composition shifts in their school boards. The D20 board was also one of those that flipped conservative during the November 2021 election and has been in turmoil due to the rhetoric of those conservative members.
For context: The former Colorado Springs School District 11 superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas and two of three executives in School District 49 left earlier this year, citing political disagreements and conservative members’ grand-standing as reasons for doing so, the Indy and its sister publication, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, have reported.
“I want to make sure everybody in this room, anybody that's listening, anybody that talks to you guys that are sitting in here because you’re hearing it out of the horse’s mouth, because of what’s happened in some districts around us, we’ll say, in recent times, I want to make it clear — this decision was a personal and family decision,” he said.
“There has been no pressure, I can say, at any point. There’s disagreement, there’s discussion, there’s all kinds of things, but there’s never been pressure from anyone on this board or in this district, save maybe a couple days of the COVID era, where I needed to find a different job.”
LaValley said that he tried to talk Gregory out of leaving the district, but “was unsuccessful.”
“It’s been an honor and pleasure to — I say work with you, yeah, I’m one of your five bosses — but we work together, and it’s just been a joy,” LaValley said. “I look forward to the next seven months. Again, I wish it was longer, but I also understand.”
But the news of Gregory’s departure that evening was mostly overshadowed by D20 students, parents and staff members angry with LaValley.
There were more than 60 public commenters during the meeting, and nearly 40 people protesting beforehand, most of them objecting to possible “book bans” and a video LaValley made in July for Church For All Nations’ Culture Impact Team, in which he encouraged parents to “stroll through the school library” to look for “objectionable material.”
“If you see objectionable material, go to the teacher, or librarian, or better yet — take several others with you who are like-minded,” LaValley said in the video for the Church For All Nations group, which has railed against conservative "culture war" targets like preferred pronouns in schools, Critical Race Theory (which is not taught in Colorado's K-12 schools, despite conservative rhetoric) and educational materials that encourage LGBTQ representation and inclusion.
“If you don’t get a satisfactory answer, then go to the principal, superintendent, or bring it to our attention on the Board of Education,” LaValley said in the video. “...We need your eyes and ears in the classrooms. We want our classes delivering academic excellence, not woke agendas.”
The public comment period of the meeting, which lasted about two hours, was dominated by people criticizing LaValley for his comments in the Culture Impact Team “School Board Presidents’ Update”, saying LaValley was encouraging the removal of books and parent confrontations with staff members.
Nearly 20 speakers supported LaValley, mostly parents who believe he’s standing up for their "rights" in education.
Brian Moody, of the parental rights group Advocates for D20 Kids, said he interpreted LaValley’s video as advocating for “parents and teachers [to] work together in a partnership.”
“We partner together and we expect that educators will respect our perspective as the key stakeholders of the kids’ lives,” Moody said. “We should have the main voice and what happens in their lives, so we appreciate and respect when Tom, as the board president, gives us the position as parents that we ultimately deserve.”
LaValley wouldn't talk to the Indy directly and instead emailed a statement about the video before the meeting, which he then read during the meeting.
“I want to say to any teachers, principals or other employees who watched the video I made this past July that my intent was simply to encourage parents to be involved,” the statement said. “I never intended to upset or offend anyone. Teachers are the backbone of this district and I have nothing but respect and admiration for each of them.”
One student, along with others who spoke during the meeting, questioned the sincerity of LaValley's statement, and criticized his appearance in the Culture Impact Team video because of the group’s religious affiliation. LaValley claimed at the beginning of the video he was not speaking on behalf of D20 or the board — but then introduced himself as the D20 board president, while wearing his D20 board name tag.
“It must be an odd, conditional form of respect, since it consistently involves standing against teacher wage raises, unions and resources,” the student said. “[LaValley] himself doesn’t seem to understand the First Amendment’s separation of church and state. Similarly, other board members, such as Mr. Salt, have aligned themselves with religious entities perpetuating discriminatory actions, including but not limited to banning of books featuring queer representation.”
(Board Member Aaron Salt had complaints filed against him to the Freedom From Religion Foundation in March).
D20 staff members are fearful that LaValley’s comments have and will prompt more book challenges and confrontations between parents and staff in district libraries and classrooms.
A D20 librarian who was at the protest said there have already been more parents “challenging” books — filing complaints that initiate panel reviews — in the district during the past two school years than she recalls over more than a decade of working in the district.
“In my 15 years in the district I’ve only heard of a few big challenges, and now we have five active challenges,” the librarian said. “Some books are being brought forward at other schools — at least six or seven librarians that I know in District 20 are having books brought forward now.”
The books currently being challenged include LGBTQ and anti-racism content one parent felt was "problematic," said the librarian, who requested anonymity because staff were told not to speak with the media ahead of the protest, and Tymm Hoffman, parent of a Chinook Trail Middle School student. Hoffman sat on one of the book review panels, and told the Indy he defended a book that discussed the historical “white rage” that has followed advancements of Black people in America. (The book was approved to stay, he said.)
He saw the process as a waste of school resources.
“[LaValley’s] rhetoric is just encouraging that,” Hoffman said. “Me and six other people, the staff members and teachers — I spent days reading the book, researching the book … The cost of that at the school between the principal, the librarian, there was a technology resource person, there was a social studies teacher, they all did the same thing.
“What about the resources?”
Another Chinook parent at the protest, Alyssa Drew, who was holding a “Say no to book bans” sign, said she’s concerned about the search process for a new district leader and who the board will select. Drew said Gregory, the retiring superintendent, “stood in the breach to keep some of the craziness from happening.”
“I worry about what follows him,” said Drew, who was at the protest with her sixth grader, Sophie Leatherman. “As much as we appreciate him standing in that breach, it is a concern as to what follows him. And do they follow the current process for his successor?
“Some other school boards that have been taken over by more right-leaning folks have gone down those roads of, ‘We don’t care about the laws, we don’t care about being sued, we’re just going to do what we want,’” Drew added. “D20 should not be doing that.”
Later during the meeting, LaValley said the upcoming superintendent search process would be “thorough” and “above board,” and did not go into further detail about how the board would proceed, as members have not discussed it yet.
“This board will ensure a smooth transition, and we will hire an excellent superintendent who will carry on the great traditions of this district and continue the pursuit of academic excellence and character development,” LaValley said.