The recent resignations of top School District 49 administrators Brett Ridgway and Pedro Almeida have left many wondering how the district will move forward under the leadership of a Board of Education that Ridgway says is consumed by political point-scoring and “fighting for the sake of fighting.”
Ridgway resigned as chief business officer on July 15 after 13 years with the district, and Almeida, the chief operations officer, will depart by the end of the month, leaving vacant two-thirds of D49’s executive leadership team.
Peter Hilts, the third member of D49’s “three-chief officer model” (an alternative to the sole superintendent model), will step up as chief executive officer for the full 2022-23 school year, the district announced July 13. Hilts, who was chief education officer, is now essentially going to be the district’s superintendent, taking over all three aspects of running the district, Board President John Graham tells the Indy.
Graham says he’ll be a stabilizing figure for the district.
Community members were anxious at the prospect of losing him after the other departures, pressing Graham and Board Director Jamilynn D’Avola about Hilts’ future with D49 during a July 11 town hall meeting. One staff member mentioned Hilts’ recent running as a finalist for superintendent in Colorado Springs School District 11 — he was ultimately not selected for the job — and wondered what D49’s board is doing to retain him.
Their response was to enhance Hilts’ contract the next day and secure him as chief executive for at least the next school year, by unanimous vote at a July 13 special meeting.
D49 previously paid Hilts $170,000 per year as chief education officer, according to a district spokesperson. Graham says Hilts will receive a raise for his new role, but contract terms had not been finalized by the Indy’s press deadline.
“We have to let the district — the administrators, the principals, the teachers, the leaders — have continuity and consistency,” Graham says. “And what better way to do that than to pick the guy who knows the district?”
The resignations of Ridgway and Almeida have also opened the door to deeper discussion about whether D49 should continue with its three-chief model, which has been in place since the 2011-12 school year, according to the district spokesperson. The board will bring on consultants to explore moving to a sole superintendent, Graham says.
“This happened 10 to 11 years ago,” he says. “Maybe those circumstances do not exist anymore. If it’s a strong model, it’ll bear out over time.”
The departing executives roundly criticized the board for members’ rhetoric and lack of decorum — described as “frenetic” and “self-aggrandizing” by Ridgway and “emotionally reactive” and “knee-jerk” by Almeida in their resignation letters — and for fostering mistrust in administrators.
In an interview with the Indy, Ridgway says conservative board members Ivy Liu and D’Avola are culprits in this behavior, pursuing “activism” on national, politically charged topics that aren’t necessarily relevant to D49.
They are “trying to create a boogeyman” out of issues like critical race theory (which is not taught in Colorado public schools but was still banned by D49 last year), social-emotional learning and the inclusion of LGBTQ students, he says.
Ridgway said conservative board members are “[n]ot bothering to listen to the words that are being said, the questions being asked and the answers being given — just wanting to be angry.”
Liu and D’Avola’s “style” also bled into how board members treated senior staff members, Ridgway says. He believes the board disregarded the recommendations of D49 executives. While previous boards had a “healthy level of skepticism” toward administrators and their decisions, the attitude of the current board has started “to border on conspiracy,” Ridgway says.
He in part blames Graham, who he says has been unable to rein in Liu, D’Avola and the chaotic dialogue that they engage in, and allowed the mistrust to fester.
Graham sees it differently — he says, at every turn, he and other board members questioned how the district’s budget was achieving its strategic priorities of “student achievement, student outcomes, culture, [staff] pay, student dysregulation and behaviors and special education.”
“Brett is a genius, when it comes to finance and budget,” Graham says. But “the focus isn’t on spreadsheets and balanced funds and accounts. The focus is, what do we have to do to improve education for students?
“We kept asking for options. What are the options? When you’re told this is my recommendation, you have to approve it, that’s not options,” he adds. “I wanted to hear more. There’s not enough money? OK, where can we take money from?”
In Ridgway’s resignation letter, he said the environment reminds him of contentious board compositions during “the early part of the 2000s — back to the ‘old Falcon days’; days we thought were behind us.”
“In the past, we had leadership that was a calming influence, and was very, very focused on leading rather than focused on their own particular ideas, opinions and projects that they wanted to see advanced,” he told the Indy.
“That absence of that leadership focus was the key difference from what had been experienced earlier and became the key reason why I felt that I could no longer participate in the organization.”
Almeida, for his part, called out the board for its “intolerance” in his resignation letter.
“I have watched over the last 14 months as the Board of Education has individually and collectively demonstrated support for (or, at a minimum, non-objection to) a range of positions that are in direct contradiction with my own values: generally focused on the broad topic of tolerance and inclusion,” Almeida wrote. “This trend towards intolerance runs directly counter to my personal values and reveals a basic incompatibility for my continued service in D49 under the current Board leadership.”
At the July 11 town hall. D’Avola, as she has before, denied the existence of transgender people, using her Christian faith as a defense, and claimed that LGBTQ clubs in schools were “introducing confusion” and “ideology” to kids.
“Jesus loves his children. He also wants them to know the truth,” she said during the event. “The truth is we were created in the image of God, male and female.
“It goes down to the root of the fact that you have the LGBTQ clubs, et cetera, … The statistics of people who are joining this community has skyrocketed,” D’Avola claimed without evidence. “That’s not normal for that to just skyrocket off the charts. These kids — they’re vulnerable at this point in their life.”
At one point, Liu jumped in to defend D’Avola from community members’ objections, despite Graham “emphatically” stating beforehand that only two board members — he and D’Avola — would be permitted to participate in the town hall.
“We don’t push homosexuality on our children, not because we hate homosexuals,” Liu said, to the applause of about half of the audience members. “We don’t push homosexuality on children at all, because it’s not appropriate.”
She went on for about a minute and a half before being pushed off the mic by Graham and Brad Miller, D49’s attorney, who moderated the town hall. Later, Liu stormed off, leaving the room but coming back later, and said, “This is bullshit.”
According to Graham and the rules he set up for the town hall, Miller shouldn’t have given Liu the mic in the first place.
The meeting was the board’s first attempt at an informal session to hear from D49 stakeholders and was attended by about 80 teachers, parents, at least one student and other community members.
It “got out of hand,” Graham says.
“We did discuss that later,” he says. “Miller … said that although it was legal for [Liu] to speak, we should not have allowed that. And not only should we have not allowed it, you should not have assisted, you should not have insisted and you shouldn’t have said the things you said. Jamilynn was doing fine by herself.”
Graham acknowledged it’s been difficult — and at times impossible — to control the board members. He noted he did help push forward an effort to remove Liu’s treasurer title and committee assignments in April in response to her “toxic” social media posts that the board believed caused a harassment campaign against other directors, the Colorado Times Recorder reported.
“I have people asking me to remove the voting rights of another board member or kick them off the board,” Graham says. “I have no authority to do that. The law does not allow it. It’s the people that have to do that.
“If someone else is not performing or misbehaving, they recall them. That’s the only recourse. … I can’t shut them up.” Ridgway, who’s accepted a position as chief business officer for Lewis-Palmer School District 38, implores D49 community members to vote. He doesn’t think the current board “is representing the voice of the community” because of the low voter turnout during the November 2021 election, when D’Avola was elected and Liu re-elected. General turnout was 36.08 percent in the county elections, according to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Ridgway would like to see the community “being active, being aware and just not being apathetic to what is happening at the school district,” he says.
“Not only vote, and making sure that friends and neighbors are voting, but then to also engage in the conversation so that [boards] don’t become so one-sided, as they have become these last these last year, plus.”