District 49’s board of education voted 3-2 on July 8 to move forward with a resolution barring Critical Race Theory. The board will take action on Aug. 12.
The resolution says in part, “Critical Race Theory (CRT), antiracism, and all related, euphemistic, surrogates should ... not be advocated in any form, in D49’s curricula or staff training; and ... D49 schools and teachers are expected to provide a comprehensive education on America’s history that neither sanitizes its past, nor denies the possibility of moral progress....
“D49 will not utilize Critical Race Theory or antirac-ism curriculum for student education or any staff training.”
The board heard comments from 31 district patrons, about half of whom oppose the resolution and half who support it.
Board members voting to move forward with the ban were John Graham, Ivy Liu and Rick VanWieren. Voting against were Kevin Butcher and David Cruson.
It’s believed to be the first resolution of its kind for a school district in the Pikes Peak region.