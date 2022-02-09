The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is seeking nearly $200,000 in restitution from the man who beat up a homeless artist, leaving him blind in one eye and severely damaging the other, changing his life forever.
Erik Hyle, 63, was attacked at a park-and-ride lot near Monument by a hitchhiker who beat him on the head repeatedly with a half-gallon liquor bottle.
Deveryan Armstrong, 32, was sentenced Nov. 3 to two years in prison, minus the 275 days he’d already served in the county lockup. The sentence was the product of a plea bargain, though Hyle himself opposed such a light sentence for a crime that left him nearly blind and unable to care for himself. (“A plea for justice,” Dec. 8, 2021)
The DA’s Office defended its move to strike a plea bargain with Armstrong — though they never met with Hyle in person — by saying no one at the scene had a clear recollection of what happened, because all had been drinking, and that Armstrong contended Hyle threatened him with a knife. Hyle denied that.
The DA’s Office filed a restitution proposal Jan. 24 seeking $191,722 from Armstrong, along with 8 percent annual interest, to be paid to the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing, the funding arm of Medicaid. That’s the agency that picked up the tab for Hyle’s months-long hospitalization and subsequent admission to a nursing care facility in the Denver metro area.
Armstrong, held at the Bent County Correctional Facility, hasn’t responded to the petition, and it’s unclear when the judge might rule.
The DA’s office also asks that Armstrong be ordered to pay additional medical bills as they’re incurred. Armstrong could be ordered back to prison if he doesn’t pay.
In fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, and is the most recent for which data are available, the courts in Colorado collected $32.9 million in restitution and interest from defendants, according to the Colorado Judicial Branch Annual Statistical Report.
But millions more are owed. For example, statewide, $71 million was assessed in restitution, not including interest, in 2016, but only $15 million had been paid as of July 7, 2020.
Data show collections in the 4th Judicial District, which includes El Paso and Teller counties, went down in 2020, to $5.2 million from $5.76 million in 2019. But those totals were the highest collection amounts in the state, ahead of District 18, which covers Douglas, Arapahoe, Elbert and Lincoln counties, and District 2 covering Denver.
The report notes that the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 were “significantly impacted” by the COVID pandemic because courts and probation operations were limited.
It takes time to collect restitution, especially in cases in which defendants are ordered to pay $100,000 to $1 million.
Statewide in fiscal year 2018, the courts collected the entire amount in only four of the 68 cases that involved restitution amounts between $100,000 and $1 million; only 6.5 percent of the $18.4 million assessed was paid as of July 7, 2020.
In fiscal 2019, three of 69 cases that assessed from $100,000 to $1 million were paid in full, and 6.1 percent of the $16.3 million assessed was remitted.
Money collected in 4th Judicial District cases in which restitution was in the $100,000 to $1 million range was 1.4 percent of the total owed in fiscal 2018, and .1 percent of the total owed in fiscal 2019, as of July 7, 2020. Amounts paid in that category came to $3.9 million and $2.9 million, in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
For fiscal 2020, $2.1 million was assessed, and $8,677, or .4 percent, had been paid as of July 7, 2020.
None of those annual figures include interest paid.
Those who owe less are more apt to pay. The report shows cases that assessed $1,000 or less represented the highest collection rate in the 4th Judicial District and statewide.
