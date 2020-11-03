Presidential candidate Joe Biden is Colorado’s guy.
The Associated Press projected a win for Biden in Colorado only 40 minutes after polls closed in the state. With 68% of votes counted, Biden received 57.7% of the votes, while Trump receive 40%.
Meanwhile, with 69% of votes counted, the Associated Press named former Gov. John Hickenlooper as the winner of Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat.
As of 7:45 p.m., Hickenlooper had received 55.6% of the votes, and Gardner received 42.4%.
Voter turnout in Colorado smashed records this year. As of 5 p.m., 3,145,626 ballots were returned, surpassing the 2016 total state turnout of 2,855,257.
This content was republished with permission from Colorado Newsline.