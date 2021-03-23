The city’s Planning and Development department will present a digital open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 24 to discuss a draft of portions of RetoolCOS, an update of the zoning and subdivision ordinance.
The digital meeting will focus on Modules 1 and 2, which cover zoning districts and permitted uses, and development and design standards, respectively.
The zoning and subdivision ordinance, which guides how property owners can use their land, is being updated to provide tools to carry out the vision and goals of development within in the city, based on PlanCOS, the city’s adopted Comprehensive Plan.
Interested residents and business leaders can access the Digital Public Meeting on WebEx.
City staff held a digital public open house Nov. 17 to discuss the Module 2 draft of RetoolCOS. However, the draft did not reflect staff’s intent regarding existing residential development.
The intent of the March 24 meeting is to reintroduce the RetoolCOS project and provide the public an opportunity to discuss the revised Modules 1 and 2.
Both modules have been updated to reflect the project goals and encompass the proposed changes to zoning districts and their permitted uses (Module 1) and development and design standards (Module 2).
Zoning districts and their uses include what use types are appropriate for properties, such as residential, commercial and industrial.
Development and design standards include landscape and parking requirements, architectural standards, dimensional standards such as building setbacks and lot size, and subdivision regulations including block length.
This draft includes the first and second of three draft modules of the proposed Unified Development Code, which is intended to replace Chapter 7 of the City Code — the City’s current Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance.
Those who attend the March 24 meeting will learn from city staff and the RetoolCOS consultant team about changes to the current zoning and subdivision regulations.
Throughout the draft of Module 2, the proposed changes are intended to improve the quality of development, provide a more efficient land development process and meet the goals and objectives of PlanCOS.
City staff and the project team will share the overall goals of the project, basic land use and zoning issues and processes, types of changes that may be made to the Zoning and Subdivision Code, and provide input on the city’s current regulations as they pertain to the implementation of PlanCOS.
PlanCOS, the city’s guide for the future physical development of Colorado Springs over the next 20 years, was adopted by Colorado Springs City Council in January 2019.
It is focused around six themes — vibrant neighborhoods, unique places, thriving economy, strong connections, renowned culture and majestic landscapes.
PlanCOS establishes the city’s land-use vision and directs how the city will accommodate future growth and change while building upon the strengths of existing communities.
The city’s subdivision and zoning code must be updated to carry out the technical provisions for implementing the vision of PlanCOS. RetoolCOS will update the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance, Chapter 7 of the City Code which has not been comprehensively updated since the late 1990s, with the goal of establishing a new, modern and more user-friendly Unified Development Code.
For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/RetoolCOS.