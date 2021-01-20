As President Joe Biden was sworn into office, Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera expressed optimism about the new administration’s approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.
“[W]e look forward to working with the Biden administration to unify our country and build back stronger than ever,” Polis and Primavera said in a joint statement. “Colorado is ready and our country is ready to write the next chapter in American history where we respect the rule of law, put partisanship aside to solve problems, govern responsibly, and value truth.
“Tackling the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including increasing the supply and distribution of the lifesaving vaccine should be a top priority for the new administration.
“We look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to expand on the progress we’ve made in Colorado on our shared values of building an economy that works for all, saving people money on health care, ensuring every child has access to quality education, taking bold climate action and creating good-paying green jobs.”
Colorado Democrats also issued statements after the inauguration ceremony.
“Today our Constitution and democratic institutions have prevailed … and I stand optimistic for the promise of tomorrow as President Biden and Vice President Harris step up to tackle the many challenges we face,” Morgan Carroll, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, said in a statement.
“It is morning again in our great nation, and I look forward to watching the Democratic members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation work with the Biden Administration to lead us past the pandemic, rebuild our economy, and to heal the soul of our nation.”
House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo) said in a statement: “I look forward to working alongside the new administration to help Colorado recover from this pandemic as quickly as we can and build back stronger. Hope is on the horizon. In the legislature, we’re always working to make our state a better place to live for Colorado families.
"It’s exciting for us to have a true partner now in the Biden Administration that is also focused on creating jobs, improving access to affordable health care, and protecting our planet and Colorado way of life for future generations."