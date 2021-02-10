Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government will increase by 9,000 doses starting next week.
Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement Feb. 9 after the weekly call between the White House and governors. At this new rate, Colorado is expecting an additional 27,000 vaccine doses over the next three weeks from the federal government.
In late January, Polis had urged the Biden administration to “ramp up vaccine distribution” to help overcome the failures of the Trump administration’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Colorado is dependent on the federal government for the state’s weekly supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“With every vaccine that we get into arms, we are another step closer towards ending the pandemic and getting back to the Colorado we love,” Polis said today.
“This week marks the start of Colorado’s efforts to open the vaccine up to those aged 65 and older, as well as making it available to our educators and childcare providers through their employers.
“Colorado continues to be one of the leading states when it comes to getting vaccines administered and we are working hard to meet people where they are at. As access to the vaccine expands and additional doses from the federal government increases, the state is determined to keep it up.”
As of Feb. 8, the vaccine is available to those aged 65 and older, as well as educators and child care workers. Coloradans aged 70 and older will still continue to be prioritized, as the state is set to reach its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of those aged 70 and up by the end of February.
For more information on how to sign up to receive the vaccine, visit www.cocovidvaccine.org or call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).