In February, the Colorado Springs Airport enplaned 28,118 passengers and a total of 55,914 passengers traveled through the terminal, however COS is down year-over-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The average load factor in February was 57 percent, down 22.4 percent year-over-year, according to a news release issued by the airport.
"COS expects enplanements to increase significantly beginning mid-March 2021 due to the launch of Southwest Airlines service from COS," the release said. "Southwest launched 13 daily flights to 5 nonstop destinations effective March 11, 2021. Southwest Airlines, combined with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines and United Airlines, offers direct and easy, one-stop connections from COS to coast to coast and worldwide destinations."
COS’ No. 1 priority, according to the release, "remains the safety of travelers and employees. Masks are required throughout the airport and with each of the five carriers. Travelers will find signage regarding best practices for social distancing, mask usage, plastic shield barriers, increase of surface disinfection and reduced touchpoints in their travel experience."
Visit the airport's five carrier’s websites for further information.