The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will bring theater, dance, music and art classes to outdoor locations across Colorado Springs this summer through a new program called City as a Venue.
“Making the arts accessible to everyone is an important part of our mission,” FAC Director Idris Goodwin said. “As health guidelines and restrictions are updated and more of our community gets vaccinated, we are optimistic about the prospect of gathering once again to enjoy the arts.”
City as a Venue programming will begin in June and run through early October, presenting a robust and diverse calendar of outdoor and socially distanced arts experiences for the community.
In addition to programming planned for a new FAC outdoor stage at the corner of Dale Street and Cascade Avenue, City as a Venue will present programming at locations such as Acacia Park, Concrete Coyote and local community centers including Deerfield Hills, Hillside and Meadows Park.
Programming will include:
- Saturdays in the Park with the FAC: Saturday afternoons starting in late June at the Acacia Park bandshell, including live performances, art demonstrations and local food trucks
- FAC Theatre School: Summer camps for ages 5–18 will take place in June-July on the FAC outdoor stage (registration required).
- Front Range Fables: This series of plays for young audiences written by local playwrights is based on historical events from the Pikes Peak region. Performed Saturdays (June 26–Aug. 7) at venues throughout the city, with art activities from Bemis School of Art (free)
- “She Loves Me,” a charming musical romantic comedy performed by the FAC Youth Repertory Ensemble, based on the same source material that inspired the movie “You’ve Got Mail.” July 29–Aug. 1 on the FAC Outdoor Stage (ticketed)
- “Working,” a musical based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers that paints a vivid portrait of the men and women the world so often takes for granted. Aug. 24–Sept. 5 on the FAC Outdoor Stage (ticketed; free tickets reserved at each performance for community frontline workers)
- Art & Acting in the Forest: Bemis School of Art will provide opportunities for children to explore painting, printmaking, mixed media projects and theater games in the great outdoors with a series of camps at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center. June-July (registration required)
- Plein Air Painting: Adults can enjoy an outdoor art class as well, with this Bemis course focused on plein air painting in the Colorado landscape (registration required).
Additional events from regional artists will be added to the schedule in the coming months.
The full performance schedule for City as a Venue will be updated throughout the summer. Visit fac.coloradocollege.edu for details.
Support for City as a Venue is provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Grant for Southwest Arts and Culture, Colorado Creative Industries and the Colorado College Cultural Attractions Fund.