Governor Jared Polis has tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement issued by the Governor's office Nov. 28 at 7:19 p.m. reads:
"This evening, Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis learned that they have tested positive for COVID-19. They are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home.
“'Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,' said Governor Polis.
"The Governor will continue to be closely monitored. Gov. Polis will continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities and continue to work remotely. To find a COVID-19 testing site near you please visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing"
Earlier in the day, Polis extended an executive order authorizing the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to make a one-time direct cash stimulus payment to Coloradans facing particular hardship due to COVID-19, and another executive order extending the State’s disaster declaration.