Governor Jared Polis on Monday signed into law legislation to protect school district funding that otherwise would have been reduced due to pandemic-related enrollment decreases.
Sponsored by Reps Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) and Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango), SB21-053 buys down the Budget Stabilization Factor by $121 million and allocates an additional $85 million to districts in need, including $25 million to rural schools.
"Schools need money now more than ever," McLachlan said at the signing. "And this is a good way to get money into the schools right now — when they’ve just survived a year of really horrible consequences. It’s a good indicator that the state really cares about our educators and our students."
“The legislature is doing everything we can to put students, teachers, and parents first as we recover from this pandemic and work to build back stronger,” McCluskie said. “This funding boost protects schools across our state from catastrophic budget cuts at the worst possible time.”
Under the bill, all school districts will see their state share of total program funding restored to within two percent of what the legislature adopted in the 2020 School Finance Act. The bill passed by a vote of 52-11 in the House.
At the signing, McCluskie described Sen. Dominick Moreno, chair of the joint budget committee, as “truly a partner in crafting the nuts and bolts behind this bill.”
Moreno said the midyear adjustment to finance "is usually such a routine type of bill — but there’s been nothing routine about the last year, and we know our schools are doing more than ever to make sure our kids stay on track.
“This was a difficult bill to get right from a policy perspective," he added, "and it reminded me how messed up our school finance act is, and why there are some adjustments needed there. And I know many of the folks [here] and you, Governor, are committed to that work going forward, to revising our school finance act so it best serves kids and best serves educators.”
“Building back stronger means making sizable investments in education and working to give our schools the funding they need to get back on track and start bridging the COVID education gap,” McLachlan said.