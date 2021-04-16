Pikes Peak Community College’s Department of Military & Veterans Programs announced a new scholarship that ensures active duty military students who use Tuition Assistance funding and enroll in traditional online classes will not have an out-of-pocket tuition expense.
"The MilCap Scholarship will cover the cost difference between the Department of Defense Tuition Assistance cap of $250.00 a credit hour and PPCC’s online tuition rate of $263.20 a credit hour through the summer 2021 semester," a PPCC news release said.
The Colorado Community College System just announced that starting fall 2021, the cost for online classes for those same active duty military will be set at $250 per credit hour at all Colorado Community Colleges.
This systemwide decision comes as a result of several factors. PPCC and other community colleges have seen a drastic reduction in active-duty military student enrollment. These students like many PPCC students face a number of barriers.
"Cost should not be one of them," the release said.
In addition, competition is becoming stiff. Other local schools and well known online-focused schools have been offering special options for active military, including tuition at the DoD cap or less.
"A recent survey conducted by PPCC's MVP revealed that more than 60 percent of students say that cost is a major factor in staying enrolled and 70 percent say they are not willing to pay over the Tuition Assistance cap. Offering this scholarship is just the right thing to do," Paul DeCecco, PPCC's director of Military and Veterans Programs, said in the release.
Learn more at mvp@ppcc.edu or 719-502-4200