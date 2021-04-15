Colorado is the 12th-safest state during the pandemic, with a high vaccination rate and a low COVID-19 death rate, according to a new report from WalletHub.
To rank the safest states during the pandemic, WalletHub researchers compared the 50 states and D.C. across data sets including rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
New Hampshire, Hawaii and Alaska ranked as the safest states, while New Jersey, Michigan and Georgia were least safe.
As of April 14, New Hampshire had the highest vaccination rate, California had the lowest rate of positive tests, Hawaii had the lowest hospitalization rate and Alaska had the lowest death rate.
Georgia had the highest death rate, Nevada had the highest transmission rate, and Michigan had both the highest hospitalization rate and the highest positive test rate.
Around 23 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 14, the “Safest States During COVID-19” report said, noting that vaccination is an essential component for full reopening of the economy.
“The most important thing that residents can do to increase the safety of their community and state is to get vaccinated when they are eligible. While the vaccines being offered have a high efficacy, how well they are able to curb the pandemic also depends on the share of the population that chooses to get vaccinated,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.
“Until we achieve widespread vaccination and get the pandemic under control, people should continue to wear masks in public and practice social distancing to achieve the highest level of safety possible.”
See the full report and rankings at https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid/86567