The Colorado Springs housing market is on fire, but homes in Colorado Springs are more affordable than in many other U.S. cities, according to the April installment of the RealtyHop housing affordability index.
The Colorado Springs market ranks 58th in the latest installment of the index, which ranks home affordability for the average family in the 100 most populous U.S. cities. The April report was published March 30.
Cities are ranked from least affordable (Los Angeles, California at No. 1) to most affordable (Detroit, Michigan at No. 100).
With a median home price of $357,500 and estimated monthly mortgage payment of $1,598, Colorado Springs ranks a bit below the middle.
A Colorado Springs family with a median household income of $64,712 would need to spend an estimated 29.64 percent of its annual income in order to own a home, according to the index.
Colorado Springs climbed five places in the rankings — last month the city placed 63rd — indicating that the average home was slightly less affordable in March than in February.
Both Denver and Aurora ranked higher than Colorado Springs in the April index, indicating they are less affordable housing markets.
Denver, at No. 37, was the least affordable Colorado city, with a median income of $68,692, a median home price of $450,000 and an estimated monthly payment of $2,020.23. A family with that median household income would spend 35.3 percent of its annual income on housing.
Aurora, No. 47, was ranked slightly more affordable than Denver, with 32.34 percent, or $1,754.47 a month of the median income of $65,100 needed to pay for a median-priced, $380,000 home.
Los Angeles topped the index for the second month as the least affordable housing market. According to the index, the median home price in the Los Angeles market reached $949,900, and the estimated monthly mortgage payment, including taxes, hit $4,386. At those prices, the average family would have to spend 84.7 percent of its annual income to own a home.
Rounding out the five least affordable cities were:
- No. 2: Miami, Florida, where a family would have to spend 77.89 percent of its annual income toward a mortgage on a $525,000 home
- No. 3: New York City, with a median home price of $919,000, requiring 77.89 percent of the median income
- No. 4: Newark, New Jersey, with a median price of $342,500, requiring 71 percent of the median income, and
- No. 5: San Francisco, California, where the median asking price topped $1.35 million and a family making the area’s median income of $112,449 would have to allocate 65.56 percent of its annual earnings toward mortgage payments.
The five most affordable housing markets included:
- No. 100: Detroit, where families making the median income of $30,894 would have to spend only 14.7 percent of their annual income on a median-priced, $66,900 home
- No. 99: Fort Wayne, Indiana, with a median home price of $146,500 and a $17.2 percent income share for home payments
- No. 98: Wichita, Kansas, with a median home price of $148,000 and a 17.3 percent income share for home payments
- No. 97: Cleveland, Ohio, where homes sell for a median price of $99,900 and the average family would spend 20.89 percent of its income on housing, and
- No. 96: Anchorage, Alaska, with a high median home price of $299,000, but where median household income tops $84,000 and the average family would have to allocate 21.5 percent of its annual income for housing.
The RealtyHop Housing Affordability Index analyzes proprietary and U.S. Census data to build the index of housing affordability and homeownership burden across the country.
Median home prices are calculated using more than 300,000 listings in the RealtyHop database over the month prior to publication.
Mortgage expenses assume a 30-year mortgage, 4.5% interest rate, and 20 percent down payment.
View the full report at realtyhop.com.