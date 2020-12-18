Andrew Wommack Ministries announced Dec. 18 that the state and Teller County Public Health abandoned their lawsuit alleging the nonprofit failed to follow guidelines meant to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 4,200 people in Colorado.
But the reason the case was dropped likely had more to do with other court decisions siding with houses of worship pushing for in-person events rather than the ministry's compliance, according to a news release issued by Liberty Counsel, which represents Wommack.
The state imposed restrictions on the number of people allowed in churches starting last spring and reduced the number to 25 percent of capacity or 50 people (whichever is fewer), noting that many positive COVID cases had been linked to indoor church gatherings.
Colorado removed the order Dec. 7 after a ruling in late November by the U.S. Supreme Court that struck down similar rules regarding churches and synagogues in New York.
Also, in October, a federal judge appointed by President Trump sided with churches in Colorado who made the same First Amendment arguments.
Wommack hasn't been holding programs at its compound in Woodland Park through the late summer and fall, which could undermine a business model that relies on donations. It received $49.4 million in 2018, according to the most recent IRS report that is readily available.
“We are pleased by the Governor’s decision to drop the case. Standing up for the free exercise of religion and our Constitutional rights has not been easy, but I believe it has been worth it. America was built on religious freedom and it is the most important right we have,” Andrew Wommack, founder and president of AWMI, said in a release.