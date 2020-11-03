As of 9 p.m. Nov. 3, the Colorado Secretary of State's office was reporting the following unofficial results for state elections.
In the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden had a steady lead over President Donald Trump, and was projected to win the state. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) led incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R), effectively winning the U.S. Senate seat.
In the race for U.S. Congress, Colorado District 5, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn seemed to be holding firm to his seat, leading Democrat challenger Jillian Freeland by almost 60,000 votes.
The Republican lead over Democrats held true throughout the Pikes Peak region: State Senate districts 10 (Republican Larry Liston led Democrat Randi McCallian) and 12 (Republican Bob Gardner led Democrat Electra Johnson), as well as State House districts 16 (Republican Andy Pico led Democrat Stephanie Vigil), 19 (Republican Tim Geitner led Democrat Joe Thompson), 20 (Republican Teri Carver led Democrat Meg Fossinger) and 21 (Republican Mary Bradfield led Democrat Liz Rosenbaum).
In El Paso County, which traditionally goes red, the early Republican lead did not come as a surprise.
Republicans also led in all three county commissioner races.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs saw an early lead from issue 2B over 2C, the two competing parks measures. While both would require a City Council supermajority to trade or dispose of park land, 2B would also require a vote of the people.
Issue 2A was also expected to pass early on in the evening. This ballot measure would allow Colorado Springs to reset the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) cap to 2019's level, rather than 2020's, ensuring that next year's city spending is not affected by the pandemic-related downturn in tax revenue.
Mayor John Suthers released the following statement:
"I'd like to thank the voters for overwhelmingly passing Ballot Measure 2A tonight, which will considerably speed up our city's economic recovery and return us to the trajectory of positive growth that we were experiencing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The voters' support means that we can move more quickly to a full economic recovery without compromising vital city services. This will allow us to maintain the incredible quality of life that we have come to appreciate here in Colorado Springs."
Votes are continuing to be counted in these and many other contests. See statewide results realtime here, and El Paso County results here.