At least 300 local kids will have the opportunity to play soccer free of charge in the spring and fall seasons, thanks to a program created by Olympic City USA and funded by a grant from the Dakota Foundation and support from Children’s Hospital Colorado and the Shuck Foundation.
The program waives the registration fee for the first 300 kids to register in pre-K through second grade soccer with the city of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
Free spots are available at parks throughout the city, with the most remaining free spots available in the Southeast and central regions. “In Olympic City USA, we recognize the positive impact that youth sports can have on kids, which will last through their lifetime,” said Janet Suthers, chairwoman of the Olympic City USA Task Force.
“This opportunity should not be limited by the ability to pay a fee, and this program eliminates that barrier. We are so grateful that the Dakota Foundation was able to fund this program through 2022, and we look forward to expanding it to reach more kids across more age groups.”
