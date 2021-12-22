Colorado Rep. Dave Williams (R-HD15) has announced plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CD5) in the 2022 election.
“It’s not difficult to know what kind of Congressman I will be because during my service in the State House I’ve been a passionate advocate for the working families of Colorado and been an outspoken leader to expose and fix election fraud and to stop illegal immigration,” said Williams in a news release. “I’m 100 percent pro-life and 100 percent pro-2nd Amendment because both issues are about protecting the innocent from harm. I’ve never and will never vote for a tax or spending increase because, at all levels, government is too big and spends too much and I know that not just Democrats but corrupted establishment Republicans are also to blame for the mess our country is in.”
Following the 2020 Presidential election Williams embraced the “Big Lie,” or the belief that the election was stolen using rigged voting machines, foreign interference or a combination of both. During a July 17 town hall with Rep. Ron Hanks (R-HD60), another staunch supporter of the Big Lie, Williams noted, “We are in contact with Joe Oltmann and his organization and he has given us a wealth of information [regarding alleged election fraud].” Oltmann is currently a defendant in a defamation suit from Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems executive. Oltmann claimed Coomer took part in an “antifa conference call” and made claims about ensuring the outcome of the 2020 election. Oltmann has recently come under criticism for comments he made on his podcast, Conservative Daily, that “traitors” should be sent to the gallows. Oltmann’s comments have prompted Eli Bremer, the former El Paso County GOP chair running for Sen. Michael Bennet’s seat, along with Hanks and a host of other Republicans, to describe Oltmann’s remarks as “threats of domestic terrorism.”
Williams also took part in a Sept. 27 protest against Academy School District 20’s mask policy, calling for Superintendent Thomas Gregory to be removed and encouraging parents to pull their children out of public schools.
