Whether you recognize Halloween, Samhain or Dia de los Muertos, fall is historically the time of year when folks think about death. The gathering of the harvest before the bleakness of winter has long been the symbolic time to consider our mortality. This year’s season, during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic — responsible for 8,081 deaths in Colorado and 1,053 in El Paso County — has more folks considering their own mortality than in years past. In much the same way that the Black Death gave rise to the artistic style of memento mori, Latin for “remember to die,” the COVID-19 pandemic has led, in part, to some new trends in Colorado’s death industry.
“Scary, Hard,” is how Emily Miller, a former funeral director and the owner of Colorado Burial Preserve describes her work during COVID-19. “I was the manager of three mortuaries in the north suburbs of Denver when COVID came. The first thing that happened was we lost all of our extraneous staff to keep social distancing up, and the second thing that happened was we got really busy but we couldn’t do anything in person. The job got a lot harder. There weren’t a lot of answers right away, and meanwhile the needs of the families are as acute as ever. They were coming to us with their broken-hearted stories of being isolated from their loved ones before passing, regardless of whether they had COVID or not, and then somehow a restricted-size funeral is going to scrape them back together. It’s a sad and tough time to be in the death-care industry.”
Miller recently opened the Colorado Burial Preserve, the first cemetery in the state to focus exclusively on “green burial,” which the Green Burial Council, a certifying agency, describes as “A way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact that aids in the conservation of natural resources, reduction of carbon emissions, protection of worker health, and the restoration and/or preservation of habitat.”
Though green burial isn’t a new concept, Miller found that it was being under-utilized in Colorado. “When I came to Colorado I was shocked it wasn’t further along here,” she said. “As a funeral director, I helped a family that had a sudden death, so there was nothing planned, and they wanted a green burial for him and it felt like they had to settle. I couldn’t understand why, in this place where everyone has this affinity for the outdoors, do we not have a truly wild, natural place that you can have as your final resting place.”
The Colorado Burial Preserve consists of 80 acres of prairie in Fremont County, just south of Florence. “The mission is to restore the native diversity of plants that ought to be living out here if there had never been human interference,” says Miller. “There has been ranching on this land in the past, so there are some areas where overgrazing is a concern and erosion is a concern. Anywhere where you have those in southern Colorado, there are certain invasive species that love to be the first to colonize back wherever you’ve had disruption. The mission out here is to fight back against the invasive species by doing everything we can to encourage the native-adapted, ecologically appropriate species to reclaim and do what they’ve always done out here. A lot of what we’re doing has to do with rebuilding the soil health to prevent further erosion. The aesthetic of it is to keep it wild and natural.”
As part of that mission, the graves at Colorado Burial Preserve will be free of chemicals, contaminants and non-biodegradable materials. “We had to commit to putting the ecosystem first out here, and the handful of rules that go with the green burial certification,” says Miller, whose business has been certified by the Green Burial Council. “They’re easy, because they’re [just] early practices that humans have always done, but it’s burial without an outer burial container, no vault, no embalming chemicals and whatever container you use — be it a shroud or a casket — has to be biodegradable materials.”
The Colorado Burial Preserve offers the residents of Colorado an eco-friendly option for their final resting place, not that options here are limited. In May, Colorado became the second state to legally allow for the composting of human remains. While Miller doesn’t offer human composting services, she will accept composted material from families at the Colorado Burial Preserve.
“It’s actually a little similar to cremation, in that your remains are brought there and they load you into this chamber,” says Miller about the differences between human composting and green burial. “In lieu of cremation, instead of the flames and the heat, they actually load the chamber full of organic, compostable material — straw, mulch, that type of thing. They control the temperature and the agitation in this chamber over a period of time, which very quickly reverts the body to this — it’s no longer human remains at that point, it’s compost, soil. By contrast, to come out here for green burial, the body is simply prepared by washing or by winding in a shroud, or being laid in a biodegradable casket. Nothing has been transformed.“
Miller says these options are part of a trend within the death industry, moving away from traditional practices. “There is a resurgence of these kinds of options, be it the water cremation, which is lower emissions, or human composting, which really makes your body into something usable again,” she says. “[Green burial] is the real old-fashioned way. I think there has been a rising interest in these practices in Colorado independent of the pandemic, but absolutely the pandemic made death trend, in the worst possible way. It made us all come to terms with mortality. It’s taught us all that death isn’t necessarily just for the elderly. It could come for us at any time. I think more and more, young people are rejecting the traditional burial — the open-casket church funeral, metal-casket burial vault in these chock-a-block rows that are manicured. The pandemic just hit fast-forward on everything.”
Miller isn’t the only one in Colorado who is asking folks to consider their options when it comes to death. Susan Coffey, a former EMT and current hospice volunteer, is a facilitator for the Colorado Springs Death Café, a weekly discussion group for all things death.
“Death cafés started in England maybe 10 years ago,” says Coffey. “We’re a death-phobic society, and most industrialized countries are death-phobic because we shut death away. Death cafés are a way for people to talk about anything surrounding death, whether it’s what you want to do at the end of your life, how you want to be disposed of, coffins, green burials, all the different ways in Colorado you can dispose of your body, but it’s really just getting people to talk about death. It’s really uncomfortable, and a tender subject, but bringing it out into the light helps folks have less fear about it. It makes it more normal.”
The Colorado Springs Death Café draws participants of all ages and from all walks of life. “We’ve had people that are in the death industry, we’ve had people that have come because they’ve lost somebody close to them,” says Coffey. “We’ve had hospice workers, cops, stay-at-home moms. A lot of people. It’s anybody who wants to come. The tagline for the Death Café is ‘Where people eat cake, drink tea and talk about death.’ It really is just a cross-section of the population.”
While Coffey can’t say for sure whether COVID has encouraged more people to get involved with the Death Café, which meets Sundays at the chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, she can confirm that most of the regular participants have been impacted by COVID deaths. “The attendance has always ebbed and flowed, so I don’t know if the pandemic has influenced attendance,” she says. “I would say the majority of the regular participants have had some kind of encounter with someone who died of COVID, whether it was a hospital worker, a funeral worker or a family member. Everyone’s had an experience with a COVID-related death.”
Coffey notes that the Death Café also helps family members work through the grieving process. “We’ve had people who have taken care of their loved ones,” she says. “A person was in hospice, so they were there when the person took their last breath. Even though they did what’s referred to as ‘primary mourning,’ once the person is actually dead they go into ‘secondary mourning.’ They like to talk about their loved ones. In our culture you get three days of bereavement leave and then you’re supposed to be all better. Grief is something that can last a long time.”
For some, the grief process spurs them to look for answers beyond the grave. “Some people do have a belief in the paranormal and they have gone to a reader,” says Coffey. “I think, to a degree, it definitely can help people.”
Trisha Croatt, a writer and self-described hedge witch, is an intuitive medium and claims to have made contact with the dead. “There’s a whole other realm beyond what we can see, and for some reason I’m able to tap into that and have conversations with them,” says Croatt.
“I’m the kind of person who has had weird shit happen to them their entire life. I could always see things or hear things that other people couldn’t. I would get premonitions about things, or sometimes hear a voice no one could hear.”
Mediumship is often associated with psychic or precognitive abilities, like remote viewing or telepathy. Croatt shared an experience they had in high school where they were able to guess the numbers their friends were thinking. “They were freaking out, and then we changed from numbers to colors, and I kept getting it every time,” they recall. “That was the first really strong experience I had as far as reading people.”
As an adult, Croatt experienced more direct contact with spirits. “Any time I would go anywhere that was haunted I would always feel the presence there,” recalls Croatt. “At Glen Eyrie Castle, I had so many experiences there. I worked at the Briarhurst Manor several years ago, and the ghosts loved me there and were constantly trying to get my attention.”
Croatt understands skepticism. “There’s not really a scientific way to measure it,” they say. “For me it’s a whole body thing. I can feel a physical touch on me, that sometimes feels like goosebumps, or tingles. Sometimes it feels like they’re actually grabbing me. Sometimes it can be a cold spot that I feel, or a temperature change, or a scent, like a pipe tobacco smell. When I’m actually doing a reading, that involves going into a meditative, trancelike state. The communication that I get comes through as a variety of things. It can be images relayed to my mind. I might get a clear picture of a person, or their car because it meant something important to them. There also can be words involved. Sometimes I’ll hear something directly.”
Coffey, like Croatt, says she has also experienced the supernatural, recalling an encounter when she was working as an EMT. “I had gone on a call — and I’m a real skeptic,” she says. “I walked into this house and it was like there was a haze in the living room, but there wasn’t. There was no smell of smoke, nothing else, just this haze. Out of the corner of my eye I catch movement, moving up. As soon as whatever that was was out of the room, the haze was gone in the room. I didn’t say anything to my partner, we did our job. We get to the hospital, and I’m not saying anything because I’m thinking, ‘Either I’m crazy, I’m hallucinating, I didn’t see it, whatever.’ My partner goes, ‘Hey, did you see that? At the house?’ He described exactly the same thing that I had experienced. Never had an experience like that since. I have no explanation for it.”
Coffey’s description is common, according to Croatt. “For me, I don’t necessarily see what you would expect a ghost to look like in the movies, like an actual person but dressed in old clothes or whatever,” they say. “Usually for me it’s just a shadow, like a shadow of a person or movement. I don’t ever see the full person with clear facial details, unless I close my eyes and tap in to it.”
Mediums, ghosts, spirits — outlandish to some, but for those who believe, these can provide a sense of closure for the grieving.
“People want to know what happened to their loved one,” says Coffey. “None of us really know what’s on the other side.”