An arbitrator has decided in favor of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra in the labor dispute between the CSPO and the musicians. On Aug. 9, the arbitrator ruled that CSPO “appropriately invoked force majeure pursuant to Section 17.2 of the parties’ collective bargaining agreement when it cancelled the parties’ agreement.”
Nathan Newbrough, CSPO executive director, said in an email to the CSPO board of directors, musicians and staff members, “This news settles the question over the Board’s decision to cancel the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and answers the Union’s ongoing claim that the CBA was cancelled illegally… It appears that our next mediation meeting will take place on August 17 and I am hopeful at our ability to reach an agreement and begin performances as soon as conditions allow. Speaking on behalf of the Board, we sincerely hope that our musicians and our Philharmonic can get back to an amicable resolution.”
Jeremy Van Hoy, the CSPO players committee chairman said via email, “We are disappointed and disagree with the decision. We are scheduled to enter into mediation next week in regards to a successor CBA and plan to participate fully in that process."