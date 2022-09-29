Community Prep School, an alternative high school chartered by Colorado Springs School District 11, could lay off more than half its staff by Oct. 14.
At least seven of CPS’ 25 full time staff members — who are mostly teachers — will be let go next month due to low enrollment and attendance at the school, which serves high-risk students, Principal Raj Solanki told the school’s Governing Board during its Sept. 28 meeting.
The exact number of positions that will be cut is still unknown. As many as 14 staff members could be laid off if not enough CPS students are in class on or around Oct. 3 — “count day” — when the Colorado Department of Education asks public schools across the state to record enrollment numbers over a period of 11 school days, Solanki said.
The count determines how much state funding schools receive per student enrolled, and CPS is experiencing a serious enrollment drop this year, Solanki told the Indy in an interview before the board meeting.
CPS had budgeted for 220 students for the 2022-2023 school year, while last year’s enrollment was 253 students, according to CDE records. This count included students 21 or older, who are not funded by the state, Solanki said.
But as count day approaches, that number is now around 167 as the “best case scenario” — and could end up being as low as 115 students, leaving the school in about a $1.26 million-dollar budget deficit, Solanki said.
The plan, as discussed and agreed upon by the board, is to lay off staff in October and pay them severance — their full salary and benefits — for the remaining two months of the semester.
But in an email to the Indy on Sept. 29, Solanki said the severance "is not guaranteed," since it "could potentially draw down reserves significantly" and "is certainly subject to our count numbers."
CPS, which CDE defines as an alternative education campus with at least 90 percent high-risk students, has always struggled with truancy. Many CPS students dropped out of their previous, traditional schools, where they may have been regularly absent, and many have life circumstances like homelessness or drug and alcohol use that make it difficult to keep them coming to class, Solanki said.
Eleven current students are over 21 years old, meaning CDE will not fund them; Solanki is not including them in his possible count day scenarios. Some students “completely ghost us,” he said, and if they don’t show up in the count window, they won’t be recorded and won’t be funded.
Solanki said CPS was already overstaffed, given the number of students who actually show on a given school day. In his report to the board on Sept. 28, he said that the average weekly attendance rate at CPS dropped to 33 percent the week of Sept. 12-15 (CPS operates on a 4-day week). On a regular school day, multiple teachers have classrooms with zero to five students present, Solanki said.
“It’s kind of forcing our hand at this point,” he tells the Indy.
But some at CPS believe the staff reduction is part of a deliberate plan by Solanki to reduce the size and focus of the school, says an anonymous source connected to CPS, who requested anonymity to share internal information about the cuts.
They say the news about the layoffs came suddenly, and it appears the administration is “seizing the moment” of low enrollment to restructure the school with fewer full-time positions going forward.
“There was fiscal irresponsibility last year, and then they decided they wanted a bare bones staff and student body,” the source says.
It’s true that the school is going through a restructuring — that’s what Solanki called it during the Sept. 28 board meeting. The teachers kept after the layoffs will be asked to “wear multiple hats,” taking on more roles with fewer students, he tells the Indy.
He also says moving forward, CPS will be focusing more on “a core group of students” who are high school-aged, rather than older students, who have been less likely to show up to class. Solanki suggested there’s other resources in Colorado Springs to support those students, like the Pikes Peak Workforce Center’s GED classes and test prep.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do with the ones who show up,” Solanki says. “I think that what I mean by that ‘shift’ is we’d like to focus more on the ones who are really showing up and get more of those because we know who they are and the middle schools know who they are.”
The anonymous source’s concern is that CPS will drop those older, “non-productive” students who need the support and structure of an alternative school.
Molly Wuerz, an English and language arts teacher at CPS, came to the board meeting to express her support for the changes. She was the only person to make a “citizen comment” that evening, and said she didn’t know whether she would be among the staff laid off.
“CPS is about to finally be a school with staff realistically proportioned in relation to the size of our student body,” Wuerz said.
She commented on the attendance issues, saying, “If anybody is pretending this is normal and that they did not anticipate this coming, I believe that that is on them.”
Joe Southcott, the board president, and the other three board members present (one attending virtually), gave Solanki the go-ahead to “move forward.”
“We’re in a situation which I wouldn’t think we’d be in,” Southcott said. “We’ve always had strong enrollment. So it saddens me that we’re at this point …
“As [Board member] Darrell [Wilson] said, it sucks to look at laying people off in order to sustain the school,” Southcott said, adding that one of the board’s mandates is fiscal responsibility.