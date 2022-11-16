Despite El Paso County voters’ loyalty to the GOP, Colorado reasserted its status as a blue state in the Nov. 8 election, reelecting Democrats in all statewide offices, including Gov. Jared Polis.
In fact, Polis walloped Republican Heidi Ganahl by a 57-41 margin and tallied just 4 percentage points behind her in deep red El Paso County.
As Axios reported the day after the election, “Colorado remains firmly in Democratic hands as the party won the U.S. Senate race, five statewide contests and key victories down the ballot. The 2022 midterms represent the first time in Colorado history that Democrats won back-to-back elections to hold complete control of the state Capitol, statewide races and congressional delegations.”
Locally, voters dumped a Colorado Springs recreational marijuana ballot measure, after the “vote no” campaign outspent the advocacy committee.
Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman reports that 110,000 ballots were returned on Election Day, for a total of roughly 290,000 ballots submitted by Election Day, for a 62 percent turnout.
“That eclipses anything we’ve had in recent history by 50,000,” he tells the Indy of the Election Day return. “A lot of folks waited until the last minute.”
A typical midterm election draws 54 to 58 percent of voters in El Paso County, he says, noting this year’s ballot was the longest in 34 years.
Broerman says 11,000 people voted in person on Nov. 8, and 42 percent of those ballots cast came from Republicans, who constitute 32 percent of registered voters in El Paso County.
As of the day after the election, the county still had 77,000 ballots to count, leaving some candidates to wonder if they might make up votes as the counting continued. But as of Monday, the early leads by some Democrats held. Also, military and overseas voters have until Nov. 16 to return their ballots.
But Broerman, who handily won his race for county treasurer, says the head scratcher is how the national polls could have been so wrong by predicting a red wave, when in fact the outcome was “not even a red ripple.”
In a closely watched race, voters defeated recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, a vote that Mayor John Suthers earlier had expected to go the other way, saying, “I’m skeptical there’s a highly, highly informed electorate out there that’s going to make informed decisions.”
But election night, he sang a different tune, terming the 54.5 percent of voters who rejected retail pot as “very discerning,” according to The Gazette.
The question was petitioned onto the ballot after City Council refused to refer a measure following the statewide vote to approve retail weed in 2012, with a majority of Colorado Springs voters also approving it at that time.
“While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the will of the voters on ballot question 300,” Anthony Carlson, campaign manager for the Your Choice Colorado Springs committee, said in a statement.
“From the onset, this campaign was about giving the voters of Colorado Springs an opportunity to finally be heard,” he added, noting the city’s residents will “miss out” on millions of dollars from taxing retail marijuana for mental health, public safety and veterans as residents buy the product in neighboring jurisdictions and then “consume it within city boundaries.”
The committee spent more than $1.3 million, though nearly $1 million went toward collecting signatures on petitions to force a ballot measure.
Manitou Springs, with two recreational weed stores, and Palmer Lake, where voters on Nov. 8 approved, by a 55-45 margin, a measure permitting two retail marijuana stores to operate within its boundaries, are the closest places where Colorado Springs residents can buy recreational pot.
Cripple Creek voters approved retail pot on Nov. 8 by a 59-41 margin and a companion tax measure by only 21 votes that imposes a 5 percent tax on “unprocessed” retail marijuana, an 18 percent sales tax on retail sales and $5 per transaction on medical marijuana.
Colorado Springs’ marijuana measure was opposed by the Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition committee, funded exclusively by $721,000 from Colorado Dawn, a business nonprofit that doesn’t have to report the source of its money. Both of those entities share the address of Republican operative Daniel Cole’s Victor’s Canvassing, 100 E. St. Vrain St.
The campaign centered on Suthers, who warned that retail marijuana would cause more crime, increase homelessness and motivate people to jump off buildings. He also called medical marijuana “a joke.”
The industry takes issue with all that.
“The arguments against the measures simply are not accurate and do not represent the examples of other Colorado towns with recreational sales,” Liz Zukowski, Native Roots Cannabis Co. policy and public affairs manager, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, those false arguments convinced just enough voters to defeat the measures .... Meanwhile, critical funding needs for veterans, mental health services and public safety will go unmet.”
Those needs would have been funded by taxes from retail pot — the tax hike companion measure won voter approval, though now it’s moot.
While Manitou Springs officials had wrung their hands over the prospect of Colorado Springs legalizing retail pot because the town’s two shops bring in millions to help fund Manitou’s government, now they can exhale.
“Personally, I am relieved with the decision by Colorado Springs voters not to legalize recreational marijuana sales,” Mayor John Graham says in an email. If it had passed, Manitou was staring at a dire budget picture, he adds, which led city officials to prepare a “Spartan budget” for 2023 just in case.
On the state level, El Paso County’s delegation to the state Legislature could include more Democrats, if early returns don’t change substantially.
As of Nov. 14, with all but a few thousand votes counted, Democratic Rep. Tony Exum was defeating Republican Sen. Dennis Hisey in Senate District 11, by about 2,000 votes (a margin of 50-45); Democrat Stephanie Vigil claimed victory and Republican Dave Donelson conceded in House District 16 (49.7 to 47.7), and Democrat Regina English had a 2,573-vote lead (57-43) over Republican Rachel Stovall in HD 17.
In addition, incumbent Democrat Rep. Marc Snyder was soundly defeating Republican Shana Black by 3,174 votes (53-44) in HD 18.
While the Democratic party itself termed Snyder’s, Vigil’s and Exum’s races “too close to call” on its website two days after the election, it was clear Democrats would retain control of both houses.
Despite that, House Republicans’ Deputy Chief of Staff Roger Hudson tells the Indy by phone, “We do have strong support across the state from tens of thousands of voters who voted for a Republican vision for a better economy, attainable housing and safer streets.”
He also vowed Republicans will prioritize education, water resources and crime-fighting. “At our soul and core, we try to do what’s best for Colorado,” he says. “I don’t know that we got our message across. We will work harder.”
Asked if the El Paso County GOP’s internal chasm — the party censured some of its members who formed Peak Republicans to campaign for moderate candidates against the wishes of Chair Vickie Tonkins — set back party gains, Hudson says parties routinely experience rifts. “That’s how you come to a better type of government,” he says.
Several El Paso County lawmakers were elected to leadership roles on Nov. 10: Sens. Paul Lundeen and Bob Gardner were named Senate minority leader and assistant minority leader, respectively, and on the House side, Representative-elect Rose Pugliese was chosen as assistant minority leader, Mary Bradfield as minority caucus chair, and Rod Bockenfeld for the Joint Budget Committee.
As for the national landscape, The New York Times reported that based on early results, “Republicans could end up with one of the weakest performances in decades by the out-of-power party against a first-term president’s party.”
Though Democrats captured the U.S. Senate majority, the GOP still had a chance to control the U.S. House. That could give Doug Lamborn, D-Colorado Springs, who captured a ninth term, greater leadership standing.
Lamborn serves as the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee’s Current Strategic Force Subcommittee and the Former Readiness Subcommittee, giving him a perch from which to potentially influence whether former President Donald Trump’s decision to award Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama, is overturned.
Colorado Springs has been lobbying to maintain the command’s provisional headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, but so far no ruling has been made.
But as an election denier, Lamborn, who voted not to certify the 2020 presidential electoral results, also is positioned to help his party’s radical wing by trying to block raising the debt ceiling, which would gridlock government and throw the world economy into chaos, or vote to impeach President Joe Biden for a variety of grievances as threatened by the GOP.
Lamborn’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment via phone and email.
Broerman’s office reminds voters that if they are contacted for verification of their signatures, they’re urged to follow the instructions and contact his office. “A signature not cured by the voter is turned over to the DA for more review,” says election official Kristi Ridlen.
The deadline is Nov. 16.