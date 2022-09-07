DeVotchKa were 10 years and five albums into their career when they made the transition from semi-obscure cult band to internationally acclaimed cult band. The tipping point for the perennially eclectic Denver band was their Grammy-nominated soundtrack for the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine. Suddenly, the former backing band for burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese were selling tons of records, playing sold-out shows, and being hailed as “the Colorado Beatles” by Guardian critic and musicologist Charlie Gillett.
More sophisticated than Gogol Bordello and less precious than The Lumineers, DeVotchKa’s recombinant take on Slavic, Romany, Mariachi, post-punk and orchestral-pop music has inspired a generation of indie acts to invest in accordions and follow in their wake. They’ve collaborated with artists ranging from Calexico, who share their mutual love for Ennio Morricone’s film music, to the Colorado Symphony, with whom they recorded a 2012 live album.
This Night Falls Forever, their most recent studio album, finds DeVotchKa frontman Nick Urata, multi-instrumentalist Tom Hagerman, upright bassist Jeanie Schroder, and drummer Shawn King walking the not-so-thin line between European folk and alternative arena rock. Released in 2018, it’s earned favorable comparisons to Beirut, Andrew Bird and Arcade Fire.
While DeVotchKa haven’t been active in the studio of late, they will be making a rare Colorado Springs appearance at Stargazers Theatre on Sept. 9. They’ll also be doing their fourth Halloween residency at The Stanley Hotel, the haunted Elk Grove hotel that famously inspired Stephen King’s The Shining.
We recently caught up with Hagerman, a Colorado Springs native whose lyrical violin and accordion playing is an integral part of DeVotchKa’s music, to ask about the origins of the elusive “Denver Sound,” writing orchestral arrangements for the Flaming Lips, and what may or may not come next.
Indy: If my math is correct, and it may not be, DeVotchKa turns 25 this year, something very few bands manage to do. What do you think it is about this group of people that’s kept you all interested in playing together?
Tom Hagerman: Your math is stellar. Nick started the band in 1997. I joined up later that fall and left a year or so later to pursue some vision of life in New York as a musician. Shortly thereafter Jeanie and Shawn came aboard. I returned at that point which was, as you mentioned, decades ago. We have definitely lived quite full lives collectively in the past 25 years. They say a band is like a marriage. I am not sure I agree with that, but it is definitely a family of sorts. It takes a lot of work to build a ship that floats; there is no point in shooting holes in it. DeVotchKa means a lot to a lot of folks I’ve been told. We keep going however we can.
Your band has performed live with the Colorado Symphony and, from what I understand, you’ve written a number of the arrangements for the orchestra’s other non-classical collaborations. Which among them were the most challenging?
The challenging thing for me about arranging for orchestra is that I went into music so that I wouldn’t have a job staring at a computer. And arranging for orchestra is 100 percent a computer job. The joy of music-making can sometimes get lost in the digits. But I absolutely love hearing the final result.
The Lumineers was a challenging project because at their core they are a two-piece folk ensemble and I had to invent a lot of melodic material for the orchestra to work with. The Flaming Lips was an awesome project. Steven Drozd had lots of sampled instruments from the original recording for their Soft Bulletin record. It was great to hear the real thing, especially when they played it in the concert hall and turned down their synths and amps a bit.
Back in the ’90s and aughts, a lot of critics raved about a kind of Southern Gothic “Denver Sound,” and I’m curious about your take on that. You did play in The Denver Gentlemen — as had Slim Cessna and 16 Horsepower’s David Eugene Edwards — and Nick collaborated with Jay Munly from Slim Cessna’s Auto Club. To what extent was there a scene, or at least a sense of community, among bands up there, either musically or otherwise?
It’s interesting thinking of a music scene at this point. Or really any kind of cultural phenomenon that had sort of a regional beginning. Denver definitely had that. Jeffrey Paul, who was the leader, for lack of better word, of Denver Gentlemen would have denied it, but there were a lot of bands at that point with a sort of old-world-meets-Americana-meets-indie-punk thing. I miss it in some ways and in other ways not so much. Maybe I miss my youth.
Speaking of which, how many years of your life did you spend down here in Colorado Springs, and what do you most remember about them?
I lived there from the time I was born until almost 18 when I went to college. I remember walking to the library with my dad, and him letting me pick out a candy bar at the convenience store nearby. I also remember me and my friends breaking into the back hallway corridors of the Chapel Hills Mall and skateboarding through them. We used to climb through all of these drainage tunnels and end up in really seemingly remote places. Things that would have horrified me if my own kids did them. I also spent a lot of time at Toons, which was an amazing record store downtown. I discovered a lot of great bands there.
Are there any music educators down here that you want to give a shout-out to?
Absolutely. I would like to thank Natalie Irrera and Nadine Gilman, who were my private violin teacher and my public school violin teacher, respectively. May they rest in peace.
Also, Gary Nicholson, who founded, and I believe still conducts, the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony. I learned a lot from that orchestra and from Mr. Nicholson. There were a bunch of young musicians from the Youth Symphony that went on to study music, and he shepherded them all along the way.
And finally, there’s Richard Kusk, who is a phenomenally gifted educator and conducted the high school orchestra at Coronado. He pulled me aside once and told me how difficult it can be as a musician. Not in a discouraging way, but in a way that I could sense the gravity of things. Not many mentors tell it like it is.
I’m curious about the songs you cover live. A lot of groups tend to mix-and-match them from show to show. But it seems like you folks pick a favorite and stay with it for, like, years. You’ve been playing the Psychedelic Furs’ “Love My Way” for something like three years now, and before that, the Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” and Siouxsie & The Banshees’ “Last Beat of My Heart.” Why those artists and songs in particular?
Those songs were all formative tunes from our youth. The Siouxsie and the Banshees song was actually suggested as a cover by a drunken Win Butler in Canada, but I’ve loved that song for as long as I can remember. The Banshees did a version of it live, that made it on one of their singles records, that always strikes me as a particularly emotional and powerful performance. It’s on YouTube somewhere, if anybody wants to check it out.
Nick picked the Velvet Underground tune. Lou Reed once said “One chord is fine. Two chords are pushing it. Three chords and you’re into jazz.” The Velvet Underground had a big influence on Nick’s songwriting. Some of DeVotchKa’s best tunes, like “Queen of the Surface Streets” and “How It Ends,” are only two chords.
And the Psychedelic Furs?
Shawn picked that one. It was such a huge hit, and what’s not to love about it? We made a recording of it that we never released. Someday, perhaps.
And finally, when’s the next DeVotchKa album coming out and what’s it going to be like?
Well, inquiring minds want to know, I suppose? We’ve got lots of life to live, and one of these days it will make it onto record.