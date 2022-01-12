In an about-face, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will return to indoor masking, citing a 24 percent increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the return from winter break.
The new plan states that masks will be a requirement “indoors in all district schools and facilities for all students, staff, and visitors, consistent with CDPHE and EPCPH recommendations.”
The reversal comes on the heels of a December announcement that the district would be ending the mask mandate. District 12 will join Harrison School District 2 and Manitou Springs School District 14 in requiring masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.