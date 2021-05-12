Academy School District 20 came under scrutiny recently when a substitute teacher observed a Confederate flag on display in an eighth grade classroom and reported it but got no explanation.
A change.org petition gathered 25,000 signatures in support of removing it.
Superintendent Tom Gregory responded on May 5, saying the flag was part of a unit on American history. “Specific to the Confederate Flag, the class also discussed what the battle flag signified and how today, in 2021, the flag is viewed as a symbol of hate,” he said in a letter to patrons, noting the district removed the flag and, “We own and acknowledge the impact.”
The teacher who complained and started the petition drive, Hailey Schramm, could not be reached for comment.