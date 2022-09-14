The culture statement Anthony Perez lives by is something Vince Lombardi, the former Green Bay Packers coach, once said: “Individual commitment to a group effort — that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work.”
Originally from Brookfield, Illinois, Perez served nearly a decade in the Navy before transitioning to financial advising, and then consulting work. He is a small business owner and entrepreneur, but is perhaps best known for his work as a community advocate and leader.
According to Perez, Colorado Springs looks a lot different today than it did in 2012, when he first moved here: “I noticed that the intent wasn’t [necessarily] ‘I’m going to discriminate or discourage,’ but folks had blinders on in a lot of different areas.” Perez has spent his career bringing those blind spots to our attention; for the last decade, he’s championed inclusion, equity — and a better Colorado Springs.
In 2016, recognizing an opportunity to empower local Spanish-speaking small businesses, Perez co-founded the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council (“The Concilio”) with three other community leaders. In 2017, he helped develop the first Diversity Summit, which was hosted by the Hispanic Business Council in partnership with several community partners, including the mayor.
Perez also operates a consulting business under the name Success Is a Language, where he identifies ways clients can advance diversity and inclusion efforts within their own organizations.
Perez believes real change starts with conversations, and his priority has always been to initiate those conversations. “I know that for a good five years, I was just like that little gnat that kept bugging you ...,” he says. “I think the community’s become way better. I don’t know if we’re there yet, but I don’t think we’ll ever be there, right? There’s always room to grow.”
Perez has built relationships across a swath of community sectors: education, business, law enforcement and development. He sits on various boards, including Colorado’s Minority Business Advisory Council, and he was appointed by Mayor John Suthers to serve as a commissioner on the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority. Perez has helped the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department run an anti-bias and cultural diversity program, where bias and social/emotional intelligence was discussed with deputies. And when the Urban Renewal Authority created a new project application for developers, Perez requested that they add a new line item addressing minority outreach: “Because my question to them is, how are you going to market this job and hire minority small business owners and vendors in the community to support your project?”
Perez’s passion for his work is palpable. He emphasizes the importance of holding ourselves accountable to support the missions that resonate with us. “My thing has always been to advocate for and help folks who didn’t have a voice,” says Perez. “I was always wired that way, even as a kid.”
Disclosure: Anthony Perez was recently hired by Colorado Publishing House as its sales consultant. He was awarded this recognition before he was hired.