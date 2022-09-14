‘I was a weird child,” says Jennifer Horn. “I never really wanted to hang out with people my own age. I liked hanging out with older people, hearing their stories.”
As a care planner at the Family Caregiver Support Center with the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging, Horn works to accommodate the needs of these older adults — in particular, older LGBTQ+ adults of color.
Horn, who has degrees in psychology and social work, started at the Family Caregiver Support Center in 2019 as an intern. Later, she accepted a full-time position, joining her supervisor, who had been running the program solo for over a decade.
The center provides consultations to caregivers, and addresses five main areas: housing, medical, legal, financial and supportive services. It also offers educational programs like “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a six-week evidence-based course, and “Caring Conversations,” an informal caregiver support group. Horn, a Navy veteran, makes sure older veterans are aware of services offered through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Our case management isn’t traditional case management,” explained Horn. “We don’t do traditional one-month, three-month, six-month follow-ups. We’re with caregivers through this [whole] journey.” Horn encourages caregivers to email and call her as often as they need.
Organizations make assumptions all the time, said Horn: that older adults have access to transportation and the internet, that English is their preferred language, that they are comfortable reaching out if they have questions, that they know where to go for help. This isn’t always the case.
And as a care planner, Horn has had a front-row seat to the inequities older adults face. “For example, look at the housing market,” she said. “It’s all older adults who are losing their homes, being evicted, having homes they rent triple because an outside developer has purchased the property and no longer wants to provide senior discounts or limited low-income housing. I don’t think that’s age-friendly, I don’t think that’s equitable, I don’t think that’s age-inclusive. But those are the calls that we get.”
Horn’s master’s program in social work, at Newman University, had a trauma-informed curriculum. She focused on historical trauma, generational trauma, and why some people choose not to seek out services.
“Trying to advance racial equity per Biden’s executive order and trying to identify and provide services to historically marginalized communities... we can’t do that if we don’t know where they are, or if we don’t know how to approach them, or if we don’t understand why they may not seek out services,” said Horn.
Equity and inclusion efforts must start with open, honest communication. “Get people’s different perspectives, different views of the world, different experiences,” said Horn. “Understand the historical context behind it. I know that a lot of people don’t necessarily want to hear about the historical context or the generational part of it. But that is the key to why people do things that they do, and why behaviors are the way they are.”