When Julissa Soto was 26 years old, she left Michoacan, Mexico, with her husband, for Colorado, crossing the border in the trunk of a car. She was undocumented, uneducated and did not speak any English.
“My ex-husband used to beat me up once or twice a week...” said Soto. “One day, he beat me up so bad that I was in a coma in the hospital. And then he fled to Mexico, and I never saw him again. He left me and two kids here in the state. When I woke up from the coma, I was broken financially and broken internally.”
Soto has always been fascinated by public health, and “I promised the Lord that if he would give me the knowledge of how to navigate systems,” she said, “I would share that with a community that is in need.”
So Soto went to school, learned English, and found a job working for Arapahoe County Department of Social Services, where she helped connect immigrants and refugees with SNAP, Medicaid and TANF benefits. She went on to spend 16 years with the Alzheimer’s Association; this, said Soto, is where she identified public health education as her passion. Today, Soto is an independent health equity consultant and a leading Latino immigrant advocate.
“I always say, for the Anglo community, equity, diversity and inclusion is a hobby,” said Soto, who serves on the Health Equity Commission for the Colorado Department of Public Health. “For me, it is my life.”
Ergo, Soto is wary of buzzwords and virtue signaling. “My biggest challenge is the communities who talk about equity, diversity and inclusion,” she said. “Those are the same communities that close doors on my own community, who don’t want to come to the hood because it’s dangerous.”
Soto emphasizes the importance of cultural responsiveness: recognizing cultural differences, and adapting health care strategies and services in accordance. In other words, what works for one community won’t necessarily work for another.
Last year, Soto took matters into her own hands, knocking on more than 100,000 doors, providing thousands of COVID tests and surgical masks — and vaccinating around 20,000 Latino immigrants, including many who were undocumented. Her efforts were so successful (and appreciated) that Gov. Jared Polis declared Sept. 21 as “Julissa Soto Day,” to celebrate her work during the pandemic.
Currently, Soto is in the process of establishing her own nonprofit in El Paso County, called Casa Immigrante (the immigrant house). Her vision is to eliminate barriers to access and connect people, particularly Spanish-speaking immigrants, with education and resources for food security, housing, health care and more.
“That’s my long-term vision,” said Soto. “To have a house for all of us.”