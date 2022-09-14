Navigating a path out of poverty, as a single mother with three children, is what led Patience Kabwasa to Food to Power.
Kabwasa was working hard — sometimes getting up at 6 a.m. and not coming home until 9 p.m. — but still struggled to feed her family and make ends meet. Upward mobility just didn’t feel possible.
“I was infuriated about the way society views you through your socioeconomic status, and how your worth and your value is often dictated by that,” she said. “I just thought, I’m not my circumstance. I’m not my situation. And neither are other people.”
During this time, she found solace at Relevant Word Ministries, building community through her experience with the church’s vegetable garden.
This marked the start of Kabwasa’s interest and involvement in food equity. She went on to work with the Hillside Community Church garden, CC Mobile Food Truck and Springs Community Church. Later, she was invited to be a Colorado Springs Food Rescue board member. Kabwasa found herself rising through the ranks: program director, director of food education, then executive director of Food to Power (formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue).
According to Kabwasa, our food system is a crucial, oftentimes neglected component of intersectional justice. “There’s really a secondary food system for the poor,” explained Kabwasa. “If you are on SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits, often you don’t have extra money in your budget. They call it a supplemental program, but it’s not. It’s literally folks’ food budgets. And it’s $1.46 per person per meal. Think about what you can purchase for $1.46 a day. You’re going to eat ramen noodles, Kool-Aid. You eat those [types of foods] over a period of time, and of course you’re going to have health issues. Of course, you’re going to have diet-related disease.”
And it’s not just about income, said Kabwasa. It’s also about access — to grocery stores within walking distance, to healthy, affordable food, to nutrition education. It’s often communities of color that are neglected and, in turn, experience the widest health disparities.
“Oftentimes, there’s a lot of shame and stigma put on individuals,” said Kabwasa, “but these are systemic issues that need to be dealt with in a systematic way.”
Over the last several years, Food to Power, in partnership with El Paso County, conducted two phases of a Food Systems Assessment. First, they analyzed the food landscape, and identified which regions were most likely to have food access challenges. Then, they took time to ask people about their personal experiences (and their proposed solutions).
“By and large, what folks said is, ‘We want a way to access fresh food in our community,’” said Kabwasa. “And so that was the start of the Hillside Hub [Neighborhood Food Center].” The food distribution center, which had been in the works since 2018, officially opened in June.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion is not a map coordinate,” said Kabwasa. “It’s understanding that every time you invite someone to the table who is different than you, they’re bringing their intersections with them. And that changes how you engage at the table, it changes everything. To be truly inclusive, you have to make room and space for people to show up as their full selves.”
